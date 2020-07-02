NASA's New Device Will Alert You if Your Hand Goes Too Close to Your Face

It has been nearly half a year of living with the virus and scientists are putting in all their efforts to find a cure. While a vaccine still looks like a far-away thing, few simple precautions have been known to ensure protection from the virus. These are washing and sanitising your hands properly, wearing a mask and maintaining safe distance in public places. But one precaution among these is slightly difficult--not touching your face.

No matter how much cautious you remain, the hand involuntarily and unknowingly seems to be going to the face. But now NASA's new device will alert you whenever you touch your face. The wearable device, known as the "Pulse," vibrates when a person's hands get too close to their face, the Fox News reported.

PULSE is a 3D-printed wearable device that pulses, or vibrates, when a person’s hand is nearing their face, the NASA has said explaining the working of the device. "The haptic feedback from a vibration motor simulates a nudge, reminding the wearer to avoid touching these entryways in order to reduce potential infection."

Across the world, the coronavirus has infected 10.7 million people, while 5,14,697 have succumbed to the infection. US, Brazil, Russia, India and UK are among the top five worst-affected countries.

US infectious diseases expert Anthony Fauci has said the United States was heading in the “wrong direction” and warned it could soon see 100,000 cases a day. Meanwhile, the United States government has secured almost the entire stock of Remdesivir, a drug that has been showing positive results on patients infected with the coronavirus.