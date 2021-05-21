Mesmerizing, Captivating? NASA’s Orion Nebula's Image Has Left Netizens Lost for Words to Describe it

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) took to their official Instagram account to share a ‘mesmerizing,’ and ‘captivating,’ image of the Orion Nebula. It is easy to spot the nebula with naked eye as it is extremely bright and is located just below Orion’s belt, the space agency informed. The Orion Nebula, also known as M42, is only 1,500 light-years away. Therefore, it is the closest star-forming region to Earth.

Apart from the nebula, image also showcases Orion Brar, which is like a ridge feature of gas and dust formed by young and massive stars blasting ultraviolet light at the cloud. Orion Brar, also referred to as an action-packed bar, is located diagonally in the lower left quadrant of the stellar nursery.

The space agency informed that different zones of the nursery will be studied for the first time by a team of international scientists. NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope will be used as primary equipment to examine the nursery, which according to the agency is more like a layered cake.

Since it was shared, the post has received more than a million likes. People were left amazed and awestruck in the comment box section. They responded to the image with emojis and one-word reactions which were mostly, ‘amazing,’ ‘incredible,’ ‘magnificent,’ and ‘stunning.’

It is not the first time when NASA has left its followers gobsmacked with pictures from space.

A few days back, the space agency shared an image of a cosmic cloud with a silver lining featuring Emission nebula. Located approximately 3,756 light-years away in Monoceros’ constellation, Emission nebula NGC 2313 are bright,diffuse clouds of ionized gas which emits their light.

A bright star V565, which is the center of attraction in the image, highlights a silvery veil of gas and dust. Emission nebula was discovered on January 4, 1862, by a German astronomer.

Here’s to hoping the space agency continues to keep giving us such marvelous peek into the universe always!

