NASA's Perseverance Finds Something Below Martian Surface Nobody's 'Ever Seen'

NASA’s Mars Rover Perseverance has shared pictures from its latest sampling adventure when the Rover scoured the surface of a Martian rock to look beneath its surface at something “no one’s ever seen.” “I’ve abraded a small patch of this rock to remove the surface layer and get a look underneath,” the official Twitter handle of the Mars Rover wrote in the caption. The first photo, shared in the tweet, shows the Rover abrading a martian rock’s surface with its heavy-looking equipment. The second one features a circular abrasion made into the rock’s surface and white dust scattered around it. Next, the rover takes a closer look at the abrasion in which the dust looks like sand. The fourth one has the details of the surface beneath the rock, whose texture looks different from the outer surface of the rock. Perseverance will finish the adventure by collecting a sample of the material beneath the rock which will be analysed by the mission scientists.

Many users pointed out that in the fourth picture, where the detailed structure of the inner surface can be seen, there is a weird white triangular speck in the top half of the picture.

The speck, uniformly triangular and very different from the rest of the abraded surface, does look out of place. The picture is taken by the rover’s Wide Angle Topographic Sensor for Operations and eNgineering (WATSON) camera, one of the rover’s science cameras.

Currently, the Mars Rover is in Jezero Crater, a circular depression on the red planet’s surface. Scientists believe that once the crater was full of water and there used to be a lake in it. Last month, images captured by Perseverance showed long and steep scarps in the delta, confirming once again the presence of a river and a lake in the Jezero crater.

“This is the key observation that enables us to once and for all confirm the presence of a lake and river delta at Jezero,” said Perseverance scientist Nicolas Mangold, who published the findings, in a statement.

If you are still thinking about the weird triangular white speck, wait for mission scientists to publish the findings of the observation. The samples collected by the Mars rover will be brought back by another mission by the early 2030s.

