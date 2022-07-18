NASA's Perseverance Rover Discovers Noodle-like Object on Mars. But What is it?

While NASA’s Perseverance rover might not have been successful in finding signs of life on Mars yet, it has discovered a fascinating piece of debris, which is in the shape of noodles. Of course, it’s not edible. The picture was captured by the front-facing hazard avoidance cameras on the rover. However, the scientists were unable to determine the exact nature of the object. It is being said that it could be junk from NASA’s Mars mission. Earlier, as well, the rover captured a shiny object on the floor of Mars’ Jezero Crater, which turned out to be a piece of junk.

“My team has spotted something unexpected: It’s a piece of a thermal blanket that they think may have come from my descent stage, the rocket-powered jet pack that set me down on landing day back in 2021,” the team members tweeted after the picture of the shiny object went viral.

Space junk happens to be a very common problem when it comes to space travel, especially pertaining to Mars. A lot of junk originates from the expedition rovers sent from earth. There have been instances when Perseverance took aerial pictures. This showed massive amounts of junk from the wreckages.

The rover stumbled upon a piece of thermal blanket that NASA suspects must have come from the Perseverance’s descent stage. The shiny foil-like thermal blanket is what protects the rover from extreme temperatures that it experiences while landing.

NASA’s Perseverance rover was sent to Mars to look for ancient signs of life. It landed last year and has been since exploring the planet, collecting rocks, and sending back vital information. Earlier, NASA shared that the rover, which was sent alone, was now accompanied by a pet rock.

A rock from the planet got stuck in the rover’s front left wheel and popped up in pictures taken by a camera mounted on the Perseverance. While being stuck, the rock hitchhiked for more than 8.5 kilometres and refused to move from its place.

