NASA’s Perseverance Rover Makes ‘Unexpected’ Volcanic Discovery on Mars

American space agency NASA’s Perseverance Rover that landed on Mars 10 months ago, has made an astonishing discovery about the bedrock it has been driving over ever since it’s landing. Initially thought to be sedimentary, the rover’s latest findings say that the bedrock was formed by volcanic lava flow. The finding was dubbed ‘completely unexpected’ by the scientists on the mission. According to NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), this finding allowed for critical events in the history of Mars to be dated with accuracy. The rocks in Jerezo crater, sampled by the rover so far seem to have interacted with water multiple times and include organic molecules. JPL released a video taken by the rover of the Jerezo crater a day back.

The study was released at the American Geophysical Union fall science meeting, New Orleans. Ken Farley, the Perseverance project scientist at the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena, California, said that the crystals within the rock provided the smoking gun according to a CNN report. Perseverance’s robotic arm drilled through the surface of the rock using its robotic arm to understand its composition better. A sample retrieved similarly on November 23 showed that the rock formed when crystals grew and settled in a slowly cooling magma. “A good geology student will tell you that such a texture indicates the rock formed when crystals grew and settled in a slowly cooling magma – for example, a thick lava flow, lava lake, or magma chamber,” said Farley. He also added that he feared that they would never know the answer to what the rocks were made of until the findings.

The Jerezo crater has now been identified as an ancient lakebed that dried up due to climate change on the red planet.

The Perseverance Rover, under the mission Mars 2020 was launched on July 30, 2020, and landed on February 18 2021 on the Jerezo Crater, Mars. It has ever since been exploring a four-square kilometre patch on the floor of the crater and is presently carrying over three dozen titanium tubes to collect samples.

