NASA's Perseverance Rover Will Use 'Eyes' to Give Us Never-Before-Seen Details of Mars

The US-based National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) keeps thriving for the best in order to explore more about the hidden secrets of the universe. The space agency is all set to send a rover to the planet Mars this summer, and it’s gutted with super powerful eyes.

NASA’s Perseverance rover is said to have the most advanced pair of “eyes” with next-gen zoom capability. This will help in making a quicker and more efficient 3D imagery. These images, when views through 3D lenses, gives a similar surrounding of the landscape on Mars.

The Mastcam-Z (the Z stands for "zoom") eyes are fitted on the head of the rover to capture and create the Martian landscape for the scientists on Earth. Being the most advanced Mastcam of all; these eyes will capture images on a daily basis, giving us an idea about the activities of the rover. Scientists can zoom and study each characteristic in detail using these imageries.

While the Mastcam installed in the Curiosity rover was also designed to be able to zoom, the experiment did not work out perfectly for the scientists back in the year 2011.

Jim Bell, Mastcam-Z's principal investigator, said, “The original plan was for Curiosity to have a zoom camera that could go out to an extreme wide angle like a spaghetti western view”.

The Mastcam-Z performs various functions at one go, including simplifying matters and zooming both lenses to take a single 3D image. It will view the landscape in various wavelengths and colours, providing it with all to the research team at NASA.