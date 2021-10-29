NASA's Perseverance Shares First Photos From Mars After Solar Conjunction

Two-weeks after the commanding moratorium due to the solar conjunction, National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) mission on Mars, Perseverance rover sent its first pictures back to the earth. The images captured by Perseverance’s camera were tweeted earlier this week. Announcing its arrival back to office after the short vacation, NASA’s Perseverance Mars Rover tweeted, “I’m back to work, parked between these two beautiful outcrops. Been doing some imaging, weather studies, chemistry experiments and getting a software update too.” The operators of Perseverance which is based at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California tweeted the image on Monday. The six-wheeled robot stationed at the red planet has now resumed exploring the Jezero Crater, which is a 45 kilometres wide hole in the ground that previously hosted a lake and a river delta, billions of years ago.

During the Mars solar conjunction which remained in effect earlier this week, Earth and the Red Planet were on the opposite sides of the Sun. Because of this position of the two planets, any communication attempt made by NASA to connect with its Mars missions were affected as Sun radiated hot, ionized gas from its corona, which extended far into space. According to NASA, these gases could interfere with radio signals if engineers from earth try to communicate with spacecraft stationed at Mars. The Sun’s radiation standing in the middle of the two planets was strong enough to corrupt commands and provoke unexpected behaviour from NASA’s deep space explorers, mentioned NASA in a statement. Hence, the commanding moratorium was observed for two weeks between NASA’s earth operators and its missions on Mars. Currently, NASA has Perseverance rover, Ingenuity helicopter, Curiosity Rover, stationary InSight lander stationed on the Red Planet besides the three orbiters.

The images shared by Perseverance share a glimpse of stunning terrains of Mars where the rover is currently traversing. The rover is also accompanied by a mini helicopter called Ingenuity which is testing flight operations on the red planet. Perseverance is NASA’s latest mission to Mars which made its landing on the planet earlier this year in February.

