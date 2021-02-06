NASA's Retro-pop Image of Anti-Atlas Mountains on Instagram is a Work of Art

Instagram followers of National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) were in for some retro pop art treat on Thursday. The American space agency shared an infrared image of the Anti-Atlas mountains situated above 708 kilometres in southwest Morocco.

The infrared image captured the mountain range in some popping bright colours that are otherwise invisible to the human eye. Captioning the image, NASA wrote that the mountains were formed because of the African and Eurasian tectonic plates that collided nearly 80 million years ago. The massive collision had completely destroyed the Tethys Ocean.

Being infrared, the image highlights the different layers of rock and sediment present in the Anti-Atlas which gives it the tie-dye appearance, explained NASA. The Anti-Atlas Mountains are made up of limestone, sandstone, clay stone, and gypsum. The image has been liked by over 5,46,452 Instagram users since it was shared. While many have praised the image for its retro pop presentation of the mountains. One of the users commented, “Amazing and colorful picture”. While another user commented, “This is truly amazing, work of art.” For some the image reminded them that, “Our planet is the green piece of art ever”. While another user said,“Stunning and educational ”

NASA further mentioned that the image was taken on November 5, 2007, by the Advanced Spaceborne Thermal Emission and Reflection Radiometer (ASTER) on the Terra satellite. The ASTER instrument was built in Japan for the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry (METI) while its design, calibration, and data validation are done by a joint team of US and Japanese scientists. According to NASA, ASTER obtains high-resolution images of the Earth that are 15 to 90 square meters per pixel in 14 different wavelengths of the electromagnetic spectrum, ranging from visible to thermal infrared light. Scientists use data collected by ASTER to create detailed maps of land surface temperature, emissivity, reflectance, and elevation. ASTER is a part of TERRA, the first satellite to form the Earth Observing System (EOS) launched in 1999.