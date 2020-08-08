NASA's Satellite Image Captures the Unfathomable Damage Caused in Beirut Blast

In one of the most unfortunate events of 2020, the city of Beirut was shocked recently after a massive blast took place near a warehouse port.

To map and measure the destruction caused due to the blast in the capital of Lebanon, NASA's Advanced Rapid Imaging and Analysis (ARIA) team collaborated with the Singapore Earth Observatory.

The organizations took a stock of the damage caused after the August 4 blast using a satellite-derived synthetic aperture radar data. This helped in displaying the imagery around the area before and after the explosion.

The images were shared on Twitter from the official handle of NASA JPL.

It read, “On the map, dark red pixels – like those present at and around the Port of Beirut – represent the most severe damage. Areas in orange are moderately damaged and areas in yellow are likely to have sustained somewhat less damage. Each coloured pixel represents an area of 30 meters (33 yards).”

The tragedy, which took place this week on Tuesday, resulted in claiming the lives of around 150 people died, while thousands were reported wounded and injured. According to the initial investigation, the explosion has been the result of a fire in the stockpile of ammonium nitrate stored at the port for years.