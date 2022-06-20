NASA's Satellite Spots Peculiarly-Shaped Cloud Hovering Over Caspian Sea

If you follow NASA’s social media handles, you would know that it is known for sharing stunning images of bizarre space phenomena. This time, NASA’s Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) spotted a peculiarly-shaped cloud drifting across the Caspian sea. The cloud resembles what can be called a white smudge of paint. As per Bastiaan van Diedenhoven, who happens to be an atmospheric scientist at SRON Netherlands Institute for Space Research, the cloud is a small stratocumulus cloud. Cumulus clouds are detached “heaps” of “cauliflower-shaped” clouds which are usually found during good weather conditions. Usually, these types of clouds form at low altitudes, generally between 600 and 2,000 meters. Have a look for yourself:

If you zoom in on this imagery, which was captured via the #GOESEast ️, the clouds seem to form the word “GO.” pic.twitter.com/JkfdzvckwP — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) May 6, 2022

Since uploaded, the image has gone viral and gathered hundreds of likes. “Google, the eye in the sky,” commented a Twitter user. Another person jokingly remarked, “Good sign for Chile’s chances of making the World Cup.” One Twitter user wrote, “Zoom in more it spells GOD.”

Explaining the sharp edges of the Stratocumulus cloud, Diedenhoven said in a statement, “Sharp edges are often formed when dry, warm air coming from land collides with colder moist air over the ocean, and the cloud forms at that boundary. You often see this off the west coast of Africa but at much larger scales.”

In the image, the layer which has been formed spans about 100 kilometres. The one in the picture is said to be hovering at an altitude of about 1,500 metres.

Meanwhile, recently, there have been reports of cosmic cannibalism in space. It is being said that a dead star is ripping apart its planetary system. This is the first time that astronomers have observed such a phenomenon. Deemed as G238-44, it is a White Dwarf star. The astronomers became aware of this with the help of archival data from the Hubble Space Telescope and other NASA observatories. Ted Johnson, the lead researcher and recent the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) bachelor’s graduate, in a blog by NASA said, “We have never seen both of these kinds of objects accreting onto a white dwarf at the same time. By studying these white dwarfs, we hope to gain a better understanding of planetary systems that are still intact.”

