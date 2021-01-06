NASA's Spectacular Image of 2021's First Sunrise has a 'Positive' Message for All

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has impressed its followers on social media with some of the most stunning pictures from outer space. In its recent post on Instagram handle, NASA welcomed the New Year 2021 with a spectacular view of the first sunrise of the year.

The picture was captured by one of NASA’s Expedition 56 crew astronauts from the International Space Station (ISS). Explaining the shot captured by the crew member, NASA explained in its caption that the astronaut captured the Sun’s reflection point about 1050 miles to the northeast of the spacecraft’s position over Massachusetts, USA. The region is mostly shrouded in clouds but the astronaut was lucky to find this unique shot.

In the picture, one can witness the horizon and coastline of Newfoundland and Labrador, two of the Canadian provinces, while Quebec can be seen further. The sight of sunrise mostly evokes a feeling of a fresh start of a new beginning and with this photograph, that feeling is quite profound.

NASA wrote in its caption that even though each and every sunrise literally marks the beginning of a brand new day, it also reminds us all that we, too, can start fresh with a good attitude, positivity, and gratitude. The American space agency further said that this is exactly what their thoughts are for 2021 and beyond.

Describing the view from ISS, NASA's caption said that flying towards the sunrise looked "magical" with the feeling of speed, the Earth rotating below and the ISS humming, which is followed by a giant burst of vibrant light.

Starting the caption, Nasa quoted iconic Black singer Nina Simone's Feeling Good lyrics, "Sun in the sky you know how I feel.” Replying to NASA's post, European Space Agency (ESA) quoted the following lyrics, "Breeze driftin' on by you know how I feel.” In response to this, NASA replied, "@europeanspaceagency sing it louder!"

The post has garnered over 1,033,766 likes since it was shared two days ago on Instagram. Netizens commented how they were in awe of the magnificent photograph. One user commented, "Great visual experience thanks to you." Another user wrote, "Look at all that golden light."

NASA's most recent Instagram post shows an image captured by its Chandra X-ray Observatory. The image shows a spinning neutron star situated 17,000 light years away from Earth, surrounded by a cloud of energetic particles.

The image created a buzz because it looked quite similar to the shape of a hand or a face.