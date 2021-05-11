NASA's Stunning Image of Site 'Raising' Millions of Young Stars is an Ode to Mother's Day

The universe encompasses numerous stupefying cosmic wonders. And NASA’s Hubble captures such marvels and leaves us almost dazed. To mark the occasion of Mother’s Day, the agency shared the image of a sparkling region in the Universe, 30 Doradus, the site that produces stars. The image shared on Instagram has gone viral, leaving netizens awestruck. The image has acquired over 1 lakh likes and still counting. Posting the image on the official Instagram handle Nasahubble, the agency wished Mother’s Day and described it as the glittering region of star birth that has “raised” millions of young stars.

The site called 30 Doradus is the largest visible star-forming site in a neighbouring galaxy. It is 170,000 light-years away from the Earth, located in the heart of the Tarantula Nebula. The region is a part of the Large Magellanic Cloud, a small, satellite galaxy of our Milky Way. The brightest star-forming region is home to the most massive stars ever seen.

According to NASA, there is no known star-forming region as large or as prolific as 30 Doradus inside Milky Way. The site produces stars at a furious pace over millions of years. The cluster comprises stars of various ages from about 2 million to 25 million years old.

NASA's Hubble reveals numerous cosmic marvels on social media. Recently, the agency posted a picture of another star cluster called NGC 2040. Describing the image, the agency wrote that these young stars are drifting together through space. The loose cluster is located 160,000 light-years away in the constellation of Dorado and contains high-mass stars that live brilliant but short lives.

Similar to 30 Doradus, NGC 2040 is also one of the largest star formations sites and forms a part of the Large Magellanic Cloud. It is an open star cluster mostly comprising of young stars.

