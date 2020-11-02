NASA's Treat to Earthlings on Halloween is a Floating Space Pumpkin Spotted by Hubble

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) had the perfect Halloween post for netizens on October 31. The American space agency posted a “spooky” discovery made by the Hubble Space Telescope on the occasion of Halloween.

On its Instagram account, NASA released photos and video of the newly discovered “greater pumpkin”, which was spotted by the Hubble Telescope. The original image looked like a remarkably giant jack-o’-lantern in outer space with two brightly lit eyes and a typical crooked smile.

However, there is a scientific cause behind the appearance of this space pumpkin. The image actually captures the early stages of a collision between two galaxies, as NASA explained. The entire view is nearly 109,000 light-years across, approximately the diameter of our Milky Way, said the space agency.

Posting the video of the space pumpkin, NASA wrote, “Hubble’s special Halloween image of colliding galaxies is sure to give you a fright. Take a closer look, if you dare!” The conspiracy theory-esque video further explained that the two galaxies captured in the picture were NGC 2292 and NGC 2293 from the constellation Canis Major. It also explained that the overall pumpkin-ish glow around the galaxies were emitted from the ageing red stars at the centre of the galaxies. The eyes of the pumpkin are huge concentrations of stars around a pair of supermassive black holes. Meanwhile, the bluish streak of smile is caused by the new-born star clusters spread out along a newly forming dusty arm.

It is not the first time that NASA has used its imagination to spot “spooky” things in space. The space agency posted a picture of “cosmic candy” last month.

It wouldn’t be Halloween without treats! 🍬 @NASAHubble spotted this piece of cosmic candy, which is actually the outer layers of a dying Sun-like star. Read more here: https://t.co/wvNFsZmogo #NASAHalloween pic.twitter.com/POx03xfU3v — NASA Universe (@NASAUniverse) October 29, 2020

However, in reality, the Hubble Space Telescope image was actually that of the Saturn Nebula that looked like a piece of wrapped candy but was actually the outer layers of a dying star.