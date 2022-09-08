'Naseem Shah Took Asif Ali's Revenge': Memes That Perfectly Sum Up Pakistan's Heart-stopping Win

“Naseem Shah, remember the name.” Ugly scenes were witnessed at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium when Pakistan’s Asif Ali and Afghanistan bowler Fareed Ahmed clashed out in the middle during a cracker of an Asia Cup encounter on Wednesday. The focus from the on-pitch drama, however, quickly shifted toward young bowler Naseem Shah’s batting heroics who smacked two towering, consecutive sixes to push Pakistan to the finish line.

Pakistan who were reduced to 119/9 while chasing a modest 130 needed 11 in the final over and Shah was blessed with two full tosses. The rest was history.

Naseem Shah soon turned into everyone’s hero in Pakistan. The thrilling win also meant that Pakistan advanced to the finale where they face Sri Lanka on Sunday. India and Afghanistan were both eliminated following Pakistan’s sneaky win.

After being limited to a below par 129/8, Afghanistan bowled their hearts out to make a match out of it. They launched a staunch defense of their total. They neutralised the threat of Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Nawaz and pushed the contest into the last over.

Fazalhaq Farooqi and Fareed Ahmed took three wickets each to keep Afghanistan’s hopes alive and kicking. However, in the decisive over, Farooqi rightly went for the yorker length deliveries but failed to execute them properly.

