Naseeruddin Shah Says Mughals were Refugees, Receives Backlash Online

Veteran Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah has earned the ire of Twitter users by saying that Mughals were ‘refugees’. In a clip circulating on social media, the actor is seen talking during a show ‘The Interview with Karan Thapar’ on the YouTube channel of The Wire. However, the clip omitted a few lines he said about the real marauders. In the clip, Naseeruddin Shah is heard saying: “The so-called atrocities of the Mughals are being highlighted all the time. We forget that the Mughals are people who have contributed to the country. They are people who have left lasting monuments in the country…who have left the tradition of dancing, music, painting, literature. Mughals came here to make this their homeland. You can call them refugees if you like…"

These lines from original video were omitted in the clip: “No one talks about Taimur, no one talks about Mahmud of Ghazni, no one talks about Nadir Shah. I don’t think these people are conversant with that history. Those were the marauders who came, looted and left."

“The gems never stop: Mughals were REFUGEES. Yes, you heard me right: REFUGEES."

“Why this relentless obsession with invaders? A new low - ‘Mughals are refugees’…"

“Mughals were invaders not refugees.They were armed raiders,who visited India not to seek asylum,but to rule,taking advantage of disunity amongst the then existing Kingdoms in Indian Peninsula. They had their own culture,a sister branch of Indo Aryan culture,influence was obvious."

“Mughals were refugees, Aryans were invaders & Naseeruddin Shah so called champion of Secularism are legacy of Mughal refugees in India."

Naseeruddin Shah had created an uproar on social media a few months ago when he expressed his displeasure over the euphoria among a section of Indian Muslims over the Taliban’s capture of power in Afghanistan. He shared a strong message for the Indian Muslims who are “celebrating" the return of the Taliban in Afghanistan. In a video clip recorded in Urdu, Shah criticised those who have welcomed the revival of Taliban rule in Afghanistan. “Though the return of Taliban in Afghanistan is a cause of concern for the whole world, the celebration of the barbarians by a section of Indian Muslims is no less dangerous," he said.

