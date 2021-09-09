Nashik Artisan Carves Idols on Nails, Cassette Covers this Ganesh Chaturthi

Devotees of Lord Ganesh are all geared up to welcome him into their home for ten-day celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi. With the festivals just around the corner, the market has already been flooded with different types of idols made by artisans from across India. Now, the uniqueness of idols made by Nashik-based artisan Sanjay has been evoking a lot of interest among the buyers. Sanjay has been creating small Ganesh idols by carving them on nails and cassette covers. These idols usually vary from three to five inches in size. According to news agency ANI, Sanjay has been making Ganesh idols for over 22 years and is quite famous in the area because of the uniqueness of his design. Sanjay is a proud owner of a workshop and claims to have made over 33,000 idols in the past 22 years in this business.

However, the list of unique variety of idols at Sanjay’s shop also includes eleven Ganesh idols that have been carved on areca nut (supari). With doubts over the large Ganesh Chaturthi celebration due to COVID-19 pandemic, many artisans across the country have shifted to making smaller idols.

In another similar case, an artisan named Phool Kumar from Rajasthan has been making Ganesh idols using environment-friendly materials. According to ANI, Kumar has been visiting Chandigarh to sell these idols. Talking about the idols, Kumar said that he learnt the art of making these from his ancestors and had worked in Maharashtra and Delhi before finally coming to Chandigarh. The artisan brings the clay in trucks from Haridwar and is joined by a team of craftsmen from Rajasthan. He added that these eco-friendly idols have a huge demand in the market and he gets orders in advance from many places.

Ganesh Chaturthi,which is celebrated on the Shukla Chaturthi of the Bhadrapada lunar month of the Hindu calendar, will be celebrated on September 10 this year. The day marks the birthday of Lord Ganesh who is considered the god of wisdom, success and good luck in Hinduism.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here