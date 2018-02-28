GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Nasser Hussain Called Kaif a ‘Bus Driver’ in NatWest Finals, His Response is Winning the Internet

A perfect response doesn't exis----

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:February 28, 2018, 2:45 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Nasser Hussain Called Kaif a ‘Bus Driver’ in NatWest Finals, His Response is Winning the Internet
(Photo: Reuters)
Cricketer Mohammad Kaif is proving to be as active on social media as he was on the field when he represented India in Test and ODI matches.

The 2002 NatWest Series Final hero Kaif, who regularly holds Q&A sessions on Twitter to interact with his fans, revealed that he was called a bus driver by the former England cricketer Nasser Hussain in the final of the series.

Kaif shared the anecdote when a fan asked him about sledging by Engish players during the historic finals.

The fan asked, "@MohammadKaif Hi kaif, what you and Yuvi were talking during Natwest Final ? Was their any sledging from English players ?#AskKaif"




Quoting the tweet, Kaif revealed, "Yes, Nasser Hussain actually called me a Bus driver :) was good to take them for a ride!"




Naturally, Kaif's savage response to the fan went viral on the microblogging site. "That’s graceful of you to have never mentioned it before and maintaining ur dignity..," wrote one Twitter user.













Batting first, England posted a mammoth total of 325/5 with centuries from Marcus Trescothick and captain Nasser Hussain.

India was off to a good start with Ganguly and Sehwag putting up a quick 106 run partnership. Ganguly who was looking ominous smashed 60 off just 43 balls. Sehwag too was brutal on the English attack, taking a special liking for Ronnie Irani by smashing him for four boundaries in a single over.

But as soon as Ganguly departed, Indian fans worst fear came true as the team suffered a collapse, and slid from 106/1 to 146/5. Tendulkar, Dravid, Mongia all departed cheaply, and when Tendulkar fell, most of India had given up any hopes of a revival.

Two youngsters - Yuvraj Singh and Mohammed Kaif - then came together and started rebuilding the innings. Everyone thought these two would at least save India from an embarrassing defeat, but these two had something else on their mind.




A 121-run partnership ensued and all of a sudden India was right back in the game. Yuvraj and Kaif first batted under pressure and then started their free-flowing strokeplay.

Yuvraj hit 69 off 63 balls, and Kaif remained unbeaten on 87 as the two scripted a famous win.

Oh, and who can forget Ganguly waving his jersey at Lord's balcony?

Just in case you want to revisit the finals:

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES