Nasser Hussain Called Kaif a ‘Bus Driver’ in NatWest Finals, His Response is Winning the Internet

@MohammadKaif Hi kaif, what you and Yuvi were talking during Natwest Final ? Was their any sledging from English players ?#AskKaif — Vaibhav Yelegaonkar (@catchvaibhav81) February 27, 2018

Yes, Nasser Hussain actually called me a Bus driver :) was good to take them for a ride ! https://t.co/wUeeUnowdN — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) February 27, 2018

E N D E D 😂😂😂😭 — nikhil (@niquotein) February 28, 2018

Have seen many odi victories of India but this one still on top of the list.. still remember entire family went for an outing next day to celebrate — Manoj khandelia (@manoj_khandelia) February 28, 2018

That’s graceful of you to have never mentioned it before and maintaining ur dignity.. — The Dark Knight (@CapedCrusader07) February 27, 2018

u were indeed bus driver for Indian team driving them to victory many times. big fan..u showed the young gen that anything can b achieved by hard work .. — commonsense_101 (@kunalarya9) February 28, 2018

15 years ago #OnThisDay , I lived a dream, a dream of a lifetime. We won the Natwest series Finals against England chasing 326 #87NotOut pic.twitter.com/KDXN5WwrLJ — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 13, 2017

Cricketer Mohammad Kaif is proving to be as active on social media as he was on the field when he represented India in Test and ODI matches.The 2002 NatWest Series Final hero Kaif, who regularly holds Q&A sessions on Twitter to interact with his fans, revealed that he was called a bus driver by the former England cricketer Nasser Hussain in the final of the series.Kaif shared the anecdote when a fan asked him about sledging by Engish players during the historic finals.The fan asked, "@MohammadKaif Hi kaif, what you and Yuvi were talking during Natwest Final ? Was their any sledging from English players ?#AskKaif"Quoting the tweet, Kaif revealed, "Yes, Nasser Hussain actually called me a Bus driver :) was good to take them for a ride!"Naturally, Kaif's savage response to the fan went viral on the microblogging site. "That’s graceful of you to have never mentioned it before and maintaining ur dignity..," wrote one Twitter user.Batting first, England posted a mammoth total of 325/5 with centuries from Marcus Trescothick and captain Nasser Hussain.India was off to a good start with Ganguly and Sehwag putting up a quick 106 run partnership. Ganguly who was looking ominous smashed 60 off just 43 balls. Sehwag too was brutal on the English attack, taking a special liking for Ronnie Irani by smashing him for four boundaries in a single over.But as soon as Ganguly departed, Indian fans worst fear came true as the team suffered a collapse, and slid from 106/1 to 146/5. Tendulkar, Dravid, Mongia all departed cheaply, and when Tendulkar fell, most of India had given up any hopes of a revival.Two youngsters - Yuvraj Singh and Mohammed Kaif - then came together and started rebuilding the innings. Everyone thought these two would at least save India from an embarrassing defeat, but these two had something else on their mind.A 121-run partnership ensued and all of a sudden India was right back in the game. Yuvraj and Kaif first batted under pressure and then started their free-flowing strokeplay.Yuvraj hit 69 off 63 balls, and Kaif remained unbeaten on 87 as the two scripted a famous win.Oh, and who can forget Ganguly waving his jersey at Lord's balcony?Just in case you want to revisit the finals: