Nasser Hussain Had the Funniest Response to Kaif and Yuvraj's Selfie at Lord's
Quoting Kaif's tweet, former England captain wrote, "still have nightmares about these two."
Screenshot from YouTube video posted by England & Wales Cricket Board | Mohammad Kaif / Twitter.
Remember Natwest final of 2002, where "Dada" Sourav Ganguly waved his blue jersey in the Lord's balcony after his men chased down England's steep target of 326? Yes, you do.
During India's chase, when India suffered a mini-collapse after Tendulkar's departure, two youngsters - Yuvraj Singh and Mohammed Kaif - arrived at the scene and the rest, as they say, is history.
The two put up a spirited partnership of 121 runs.
Singh went on to hit 69 off 63 balls. Kaif remained unbeaten on 87 as the two scripted the now-historic win.
17 years later, the duo is back at Lord's reminiscing the good ol' memories ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup tournament.
Sharing a selfie with his Natwest final partner Yuvi at the Lord's ground, Kaif wrote, "17 years later, together at Lord’s with @YUVSTRONG12 !"
He also wished to see Kohli-led Team India lifting the coveted trophy on July 14.
17 years later , together at Lord’s with @YUVSTRONG12 !Wishing Team India all the very best and hoping Virat Kohli and his boys receive the World Cup here on July 14. pic.twitter.com/4pp8bbyQy0— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) May 24, 2019
"Still have nightmares about these two," Nasser Hussain quipped, who was the then captain of the English side.
Not the photo you want to wake up to !! Still have nightmares about these two ..@MohammadKaif @YUVSTRONG12 #natwestfinal https://t.co/phyDNdUTxX— Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) May 24, 2019
Meanwhile, Kaif's tweet immediately triggered the memories from the famous win and sent fans on a nostalgia ride.
Still remember those days when you in short covers, Yuvi in backward point and consistently not allowing the ball go past you both— (@19Ofive) May 24, 2019
You both are my favourite middle order batsmen and both are amazing fielders. I’m a huge fan on you both— Dr Ashish M Doyizode (@AshishMD) May 24, 2019
Thankyou for the NatWest final!#Favourites ❤️— Parag Bhandiye (@im_parag21) May 24, 2019
My favorite combo of all time, not only with bat but also in field. NatWest series victory always been special for us. pic.twitter.com/IAtUv8Pno4— Dhilip (@dhilipramesh4) May 24, 2019
Dada aur Sachin ke out hone ke baad hum bhi so gaye the :(— लव (@itsLuvSingh) May 24, 2019
Subah uth kar sabse pahale yahi suna ki kaif and yuvi ne jita diya hai. Unbelievable
Memories ❤— YNWA (@MyLuvArsenal) May 24, 2019
Excellent this champ/fighter has to be around the team...when he walks in stadium it fill enthusiasm to the team...#chakdeindia— Shrawan Jangid (@Jyotishannu) May 24, 2019
These two. The reason I fell on love with cricket. Not for the batting. Not for the bowling. But for the jugalbandi in the fielding. https://t.co/6XxLHc0MoN— Chowkidar Akshay Parvatkar (@camera_wala) May 24, 2019
The lords of Lord's.— Sohini (@Mittermaniac) May 24, 2019
Will we ever forget this match and the celebrations that followed? https://t.co/TZHFJ7ABkn
Yep.
17 years? God, we are ageing VERY FAST. https://t.co/2eSOPRnV0r— Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) May 24, 2019
Batting first, England posted a total of 325/5 on the scoreboard with centuries from Marcus Trescothick (109) and skipper Nasir Hussain (115). Andrew Flintoff arrived at the party and furthered the damage by scoring a brisk 40 off 32 deliveries.
India responded with intent. Captain Ganguly and Virender Sehwag put up a quick 106-run partnership but then disaster struck.
As soon as Ganguly departed, Team India suffered a collapse of sorts, and the scorecard that once read 106/1 was 146/5 in a matter of minutes. Tendulkar, Dravid, Mongia all departed cheaply.
After India lost Tendulkar, the victory looked highly unlikely. All hopes of a revival were lost too.
But then Kaif and Yuvraj had other plans on their minds.
You can watch the highlights from the Natwest Final here:
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Also Watch
-
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Live TV
Recommended For You
- We Need More Films like Disney’s Aladdin and More Women like the New Jasmine, Here’s Why
- Telugu Star Nagarjuna Turns Up for the Grand Launch of Son Akhil Akkineni's Fourth Film
- Virat Kohli’s 'King' Pose in this Photo of Cricket World Cup Captains Will Remind You of ‘GoT’
- Smriti Irani Celebrates Amethi Victory in the Most ‘Game of Thrones’ Way Possible
- ISL Doesn't Have the Traditional Value of I-League: Indian Men's Football Team Coach Igor Stimac
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s