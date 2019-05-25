Nasser Hussain Had the Funniest Response to Kaif and Yuvraj's Selfie at Lord's

17 years later , together at Lord’s with @YUVSTRONG12 !Wishing Team India all the very best and hoping Virat Kohli and his boys receive the World Cup here on July 14. pic.twitter.com/4pp8bbyQy0 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) May 24, 2019

Not the photo you want to wake up to !! Still have nightmares about these two ..@MohammadKaif @YUVSTRONG12 #natwestfinal https://t.co/phyDNdUTxX — Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) May 24, 2019

Still remember those days when you in short covers, Yuvi in backward point and consistently not allowing the ball go past you both — (@19Ofive) May 24, 2019

You both are my favourite middle order batsmen and both are amazing fielders. I’m a huge fan on you both — Dr Ashish M Doyizode (@AshishMD) May 24, 2019

Thankyou for the NatWest final!#Favourites ❤️ — Parag Bhandiye (@im_parag21) May 24, 2019

My favorite combo of all time, not only with bat but also in field. NatWest series victory always been special for us. pic.twitter.com/IAtUv8Pno4 — Dhilip (@dhilipramesh4) May 24, 2019

Dada aur Sachin ke out hone ke baad hum bhi so gaye the :(

Subah uth kar sabse pahale yahi suna ki kaif and yuvi ne jita diya hai. Unbelievable — लव (@itsLuvSingh) May 24, 2019

Memories ❤ — YNWA (@MyLuvArsenal) May 24, 2019

Excellent this champ/fighter has to be around the team...when he walks in stadium it fill enthusiasm to the team...#chakdeindia — Shrawan Jangid (@Jyotishannu) May 24, 2019

These two. The reason I fell on love with cricket. Not for the batting. Not for the bowling. But for the jugalbandi in the fielding. https://t.co/6XxLHc0MoN — Chowkidar Akshay Parvatkar (@camera_wala) May 24, 2019

The lords of Lord's.

Will we ever forget this match and the celebrations that followed? https://t.co/TZHFJ7ABkn — Sohini (@Mittermaniac) May 24, 2019

17 years? God, we are ageing VERY FAST. https://t.co/2eSOPRnV0r — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) May 24, 2019

Kaif and Yuvi are still on the mind of former England captain Nasser Hussain even after all these years.Remember Natwest final of 2002, where "Dada" Sourav Ganguly waved his blue jersey in the Lord's balcony after his men chased down England's steep target of 326? Yes, you do.During India's chase, when India suffered a mini-collapse after Tendulkar's departure, two youngsters - Yuvraj Singh and Mohammed Kaif - arrived at the scene and the rest, as they say, is history.The two put up a spirited partnership of 121 runs.Singh went on to hit 69 off 63 balls. Kaif remained unbeaten on 87 as the two scripted the now-historic win.17 years later, the duo is back at Lord's reminiscing the good ol' memories ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup tournament.Sharing a selfie with his Natwest final partner Yuvi at the Lord's ground, Kaif wrote, "17 years later, together at Lord’s with @YUVSTRONG12 !"He also wished to see Kohli-led Team India lifting the coveted trophy on July 14."Still have nightmares about these two," Nasser Hussain quipped, who was the then captain of the English side.Meanwhile, Kaif's tweet immediately triggered the memories from the famous win and sent fans on a nostalgia ride.Yep.Batting first, England posted a total of 325/5 on the scoreboard with centuries from Marcus Trescothick (109) and skipper Nasir Hussain (115). Andrew Flintoff arrived at the party and furthered the damage by scoring a brisk 40 off 32 deliveries.India responded with intent. Captain Ganguly and Virender Sehwag put up a quick 106-run partnership but then disaster struck.As soon as Ganguly departed, Team India suffered a collapse of sorts, and the scorecard that once read 106/1 was 146/5 in a matter of minutes. Tendulkar, Dravid, Mongia all departed cheaply.After India lost Tendulkar, the victory looked highly unlikely. All hopes of a revival were lost too.But then Kaif and Yuvraj had other plans on their minds.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)