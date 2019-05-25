Take the pledge to vote

3-min read

Nasser Hussain Had the Funniest Response to Kaif and Yuvraj's Selfie at Lord's

Quoting Kaif's tweet, former England captain wrote, "still have nightmares about these two."

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:May 25, 2019, 9:47 AM IST
Nasser Hussain Had the Funniest Response to Kaif and Yuvraj's Selfie at Lord's
Screenshot from YouTube video posted by England & Wales Cricket Board | Mohammad Kaif / Twitter.
Kaif and Yuvi are still on the mind of former England captain Nasser Hussain even after all these years.

Remember Natwest final of 2002, where "Dada" Sourav Ganguly waved his blue jersey in the Lord's balcony after his men chased down England's steep target of 326? Yes, you do.

During India's chase, when India suffered a mini-collapse after Tendulkar's departure, two youngsters - Yuvraj Singh and Mohammed Kaif - arrived at the scene and the rest, as they say, is history.

The two put up a spirited partnership of 121 runs.

Singh went on to hit 69 off 63 balls. Kaif remained unbeaten on 87 as the two scripted the now-historic win.

17 years later, the duo is back at Lord's reminiscing the good ol' memories ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup tournament.

Sharing a selfie with his Natwest final partner Yuvi at the Lord's ground, Kaif wrote, "17 years later, together at Lord’s with @YUVSTRONG12 !"

He also wished to see Kohli-led Team India lifting the coveted trophy on July 14.




"Still have nightmares about these two," Nasser Hussain quipped, who was the then captain of the English side.




Meanwhile, Kaif's tweet immediately triggered the memories from the famous win and sent fans on a nostalgia ride.




























Yep.




Batting first, England posted a total of 325/5 on the scoreboard with centuries from Marcus Trescothick (109) and skipper Nasir Hussain (115). Andrew Flintoff arrived at the party and furthered the damage by scoring a brisk 40 off 32 deliveries.

India responded with intent. Captain Ganguly and Virender Sehwag put up a quick 106-run partnership but then disaster struck.

As soon as Ganguly departed, Team India suffered a collapse of sorts, and the scorecard that once read 106/1 was 146/5 in a matter of minutes. Tendulkar, Dravid, Mongia all departed cheaply.

After India lost Tendulkar, the victory looked highly unlikely. All hopes of a revival were lost too.

But then Kaif and Yuvraj had other plans on their minds.

You can watch the highlights from the Natwest Final here:


