Nasser Hussain's Reaction to Ben Stokes' Heroics Sums Up Miraculous Headingley Win

What a summer Ben Stokes is having!

After a disastrous 67-all out in the first innings and trembling at 286-9 in their second, it was England's World Cup hero Ben Stokes who kept the run chase alive with the hosts still needing 73 more runs to reach the Aussie target of 359 at Headingley.

With only victory in sight, Ben Stokes unleashed himself from one end while number 11 Jack Leach defended 17 deliveries amidst roaring applause for a highly-cheered 1*.

Stokes went on to hit a glorious 199 ball-century, his second in a row after the drawn Test at Lord's. The run chase did have its nervy moments when Stokes was dropped by Marcus Harris at third man off Pat Cummins and Leach was a gonner had Nathan Lyon not fumbled to dislodge the bails on the non-striker's end following a huge mix up between the two batters.

Stokes also had a stroke of luck when Lyon's lbw appeal against him was turned down by umpire Joel Wilson. Replays were in Australia's favour but the visitors had used up all their reviews.

With all the drama unfolding in the centre, it was Stokes who held firm and smacked eight maximums and 11 boundaries in his stunning and unbeaten 135 that saw England snatching the victory with one-wicket over Australia. Stokes' heroics also levelled the series 1-1 with two more Tests to go.

Stokes earned plaudits from fans and teammates and his hunger for wins was celebrated far and wide on social media and outside.

Unbelievable scenes at the ashes ! @benstokes38 can’t really describe what you did with that bat, hats of to you test cricket at its best #Ashes2019 — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 25, 2019

I’ve seen some remarkable cricket moments in my life but that is the best I’ve seen in over 50 years. @benstokes38 saved the Ashes and gave a magical inspirational innings. Even better than his World Cup performance.Well done @ECB_cricket — Geoffrey Boycott (@GeoffreyBoycott) August 25, 2019

That was pretty special! @benstokes38 , that was ridiculous! Well done. Ashes alive and well. — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) August 25, 2019

Hi, my name is Ben, Ben Stokes! — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) August 25, 2019

As viewers heaped wishes, there was one tweet by former England captain and commentator Nasser Hussain that stood out from the rest for obvious reasons.

What did Nasser tweet?

You cannot do that Ben Stokes ..... — Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) August 25, 2019

In case you need a refresher, England kick-started their World Cup campaign with an emphatic win over South Africa - crushing the side by 104 runs.

The match also saw Ben Stokes pulling off a stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Andile Phehlukwayo inches from the boundary rope at The Oval.

Nasser, who was doing the commentary duties during the match, described the catch in what later went on to become a meme of sorts.

Oh. No way. No, no way. You cannot do that Ben Stokes! That is remarkable! That is one of the greatest catches of all time! You cannot do that!

Watch it here:

However, it wasn't the only priceless reaction to come out of Headingley win.

Here's what England Cricket had to say.

You can watch the unforgettable match's highlights here:

