Natasha Poonawalla Wishes Husband and SII Chief Adar a 'Little More Sleep' for Birthday

India’s man of the moment is the CEO of Serum Institute of India, Adar Poonawalla.

SII has manufactured the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, Covishield. Recently, the company has dispatched vaccine doses across India in cities like Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Guwahati and Chennai.

On January 14, Adar celebrated his 40th birthday. His wife Natasha Poonawalla shared a lovely picture of the intimate celebration of Adar’s birthday. Their two sons and Adar’s father Cyrus Poonawalla are also present in the picture. It was Cyrus who founded SII in 1966. The company has become the world’s largest manufacturer of vaccines when it comes to the number of doses produced.

Wishing him on his 40th birthday, Natasha said that they are taking a moment to celebrate after spending sleepless nights and hard work. Natasha wished many more milestones and also a ‘little sleep’ to the vaccine man of India.

With a balloon on the top that says 40, Adar can be seen cutting the cake while the family happily looks on.

Not just Adar, Natasha has too been involved with the work at Serum Institute of India as she is the Executive Director of SII. Priyanka Chopra Jonas commented, “Happy happy Adar,” on the post while Natasha’s friend Amrita Arora also wished Adar in the comments section.

Actor Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor and Chunky Panday, both of whom recently appeared in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives also gave birthday greetings to Adar.

Calling him the guy who is about to save the world, Bollywood actor Sonam K Ahuja also took to Instagram to wish Adar. Sharing a picture of the birthday boy, Sonam said that he didn’t miss a moment of their wedding and they love him.

The first 100 million doses of the Covishield vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India is going to be given to the government of India at Rs 200 per dose. The dosage in the private market will be sold at Rs 1000.

In a recent interview, Adar has said that the SII plans to launch a new Covid-19 vaccine every quarter in order to fight the novel coronavirus. SII, in collaboration with British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, will manufacture 100 crore doses of the Oxford vaccine.

The CEO has also said that they are scaling up the vaccine production at the moment and will supply the same to other countries by the end of January 2021. He also said that Indian companies have also reached out to him to get Covishield for their employees.