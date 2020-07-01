National Doctors' Day 2020: Take a Look at Some Famous Physicians Who Made History

There is no doubt to the fact that most of us owe our lives to the doctors. Even in the worst conditions, they take care of our health and body despite such busy and hectic schedules. Doctors have been prioritizing the lives of other humans over themselves, which is why Indians treat them as equal to live-saving angels.







India celebrates National Doctors’ Day 2020 on July 1, to mark the birth and death anniversary of Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy, a physician and also the second Chief Minister of West Bengal. In his memory, here are some other doctors and physicians we will be forever grateful to:







Sushruta: One of noted physicians from India in the ancient times, Sushruta is also known as the Father of Surgery and Ophthalmology in India. Back in the 5th century B.C., the physician is known for using techniques and methods that were later adapted by the Western world as well.

Anandibai Gopalrao Joshi: The first female physician in India, Anandibai graduated in western medicine from the United States. She took up medicine after losing a 10-day-old child at the age of 14.

Upendranath Brahmachari: There are a number of western physicians who have contributed in finding cure to some of the most dangerous diseases in the world. Upendranath Brahmachari was an Indian doctor and scientist who helped in finding the treatment for Kala-azar.

Rukhmabai: Mumbai-born Rukhmabai is one of the noted female doctors in India. Married to a doctor at a young age, Rukhmabai took up medicine in later years. A doctor from the London School of Medicine for Women, Rukhmabai is the second woman to receive a medical degree and practice medicine as well. She also established the Red Cross Society in Rajkot.

Sundari Mohan Das: The founder principal of the Calcutta National Medical College, Sundari Mohan Das was not just a doctor but a freedom fighter as well.





