National Doctor's Day: Is WebMD Safe? What Medics Have to Say About Googling Your Symptoms

Be it stomach ache or headache, it is quite often that we "Google" our symptoms to find the root of our health problems.

There are various sites online that claim to provide you with free and authentic medical consultation. One happens to be WebMD.

It is most likely to pop up as a top search whenever you write any medical query. Although it promises to give "objective, trustworthy, and accurate health information", doctors have been long suggesting for people to not take the online portals’ advice seriously.

James Yeh, a physician-researcher based at Brigham and Women's Hospital, said there is a marketing promise to keep from the sites such as WebMD. For example, if you type in any symptom, these sites will not only tell you the probable diseases but also try to make you buy certain drugs from their partner brands.

"Maybe they are trying to educate the clinician or the public, but at the same time there’s the marketing side: They are also trying to sell a drug," he told Vox.

A spokesperson from the site ensured that the firm encourages independence. "The strict editorial practices we have in place ensure that the content we produce is unbiased, and the production of such content done so independent of third party control or influence."

However, users have long suffered with heaps of advertisements regarding pharmaceuticals and drugs after one trip down the WebMD lane.

Dr Jared Rich, a practising physician at New York Presbyterian Hospital, said, "As an Emergency Doctor, when I meet a new patient it is immediately clear if they have been googling—that's fine, the problem arises when people then think they know what's happening, and what is needed for them".

Most gravely, sites like WebMD can make people feel like they have a certain ailment and a preconceived diagnosis.

"I'd much rather have a patient come in as a blank slate, without diagnosis for their problems. I want them to give me symptoms, so I can make the diagnosis," Dr Adam Kaplan, an MD/PhD in Neuroscience, specializing in Psychiatry at Johns Hopkins told Thrillist.

