National Doctor's Day: The Medical Heroes Who Won a Padma Award in 2020





Doctors are heros. From the slightest cough to the life-causing diseases, they know how to take care of all of it when we are in need. Just like every year, the Government of India conferred 13 doctors with the prestigious Padma Awards this year.







The unsung heroes in the medical field were honoured by President Ram Nath Kovind. Out of the 13 doctors, where 12 received Padma Shri, one of them was given Padma Bhushan. Here is a list of all the achievers:







1. Tsering Landol: The first woman doctor from Ladakh to win Padma Bhushan, Landol is a 75-year-old gynaecologist, first one in Ladakh. She has dedicated her life to take care of women's healthcare.







2. Dr Yogi Aeron: The 82-year-old doctor was awarded Padma Shri. A plastic surgeon, Aeron is based in Dehradun and has served cases of disfigured or burnt patients.







3. Dr Ravi Kannan R: Serving in the Barak valley of Assam, Dr Kannan is a known surgical oncologist. He has been in charge at Cachar Cancer Hospital Society.







4. Dr Padmavathy Bandopadhyay: An aviation medical expert from UP, Dr Bandhopadhyay is the first woman in the history of Indian Air Force to get promoted to the rank of Air Marshal.







5. Dr Digambar Behera: A native of Odisha, Dr Behera now works as a senior professor of pulmonary medicine in PGI, Chandigarh. He is a lung cancer specialist and has been a part of PGI since his early days as a junior resident.







6. Dr Kushal Konwar Sarma: A veterinarian by profession, Dr Sarma is known for his contribution in the field of wildlife treatment, especially the Asian Elephant conservation.







7. Dr Sushovan Banerjee: Famously known as ‘Ek Takar Daktar’ in West Bengal’s Bolpur, Dr Banerjee serves his poor patients for just a fee of Rs 1. He has a PG degree in Pathology from Calcutta University and a diploma in Haematology from London.







8. Dr Shanti Roy: A Patna-based gynaecologist, Dr Roy is Head of the Department (HOD) of gynecology department at Patna Medical College.







9. Dr Bangalore Gangadhar: Known name in the field of medicine, Dr Gangadhar takes care of mental health care. He has also received B C Roy Award in 2010 and C V Raman Award in 1999.







10. Dr Sandra Desa Souza: A noted ENT specialist from Bombay, Sr Souza is one of the first ENT surgeons to perform artificial ear operations.







11. Dr Leela Joshi: Dr Leela serves the tribal people in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. He is a gynecologist.







12. Dr Arunoday Mondal: He is known for his free-of-cost treatment in the remote Sundarbans of West Bengal.







13. Dr Gurdip Singh: Not much is known about Dr Singh, who is a Gujarat-based doctor.

