National Endangered Species Day: These Rare Animals Have Been Spotted Since Lockdown in Cities

National Endangered Species Day is observed on the third Friday of May. This year the day falls on May 15. The main idea behind observing this day is to raise awareness about endangered species and how to protect them. According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, no less than 40 per cent species of animals, insects and plants are at the risk of extinction across the globe.

This year due to the coronavirus pandemic, organisations like Endangered Species Coalition have decided to observe the day virtually by conducting various online activities.

While the pandemic has locked the majority of people in their houses, a lot of uncommon and endangered animals which are usually not seen at common places have been spotted.

Take a look at these animals that were spotted across the World after COVID-19 lockdown was imposed:

A small Indian civet was spotted in Meppayur, Kozhikode district, Kerala. According to the authorities, the nocturnal mammal would have possibly come from the forest areas in Western Ghat.

This is a Small Indian Civet. Things which I can confirm; Video is real (not animation). Was never posted before Wednesday on Internet. Sources say it is from Kozhikode. It looks sick. Quite possible was in captive & released. It is found there normally also. That's it. https://t.co/5ginqdxxJx — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) March 27, 2020





A video of the deer was shared on March 27. According to the person who uploaded it, the animal was spotted at an empty road that divides sector 9 and sector 10 in Chandigarh.

Sec 9 - 10 dividing road Chandigarh, Nature Re-Claming it's territory. pic.twitter.com/Glt1i3Rd7Y — Mohammad Ghazali (@ghazalimohammad) March 27, 2020

A nilgai was spotted roaming around outside a mall in Noida sector 18, Uttar Pradesh. Indian Forest Officer Praveen Kaswan had shared the clip on the social media and had said that sighting of a nilgai is common in Noida.

Again Nilgai are natural to Noida. In surrounding area there are a lot of them. They often get hit by traffic. https://t.co/lnU6oFZIP0 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) March 27, 2020





These are rare species of turtles which are said to have returned to Thai beaches for the first time in two decades. These turtles are the largest sea turtles in the world.

11 leatherback turtle nests for the 1st time in 2 decades in deserted Thai beaches.



The tourism has collapsed, but freed up the beaches for WL.



Leatherback is the largest sea turtles, endangered in Thailand. Listed as vulnerable by IUCN. pic.twitter.com/0Lokk7a0nA — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 20, 2020





Wild boars or wild pigs were spotted roaming around in Israel’s Haifa region. The city lies at the foot of the Carmel Mountains, which happens to be a natural habitat for boars, foxes, jackals etc. It is most likely that the animal would have come from there.

The endangered mammal was spotted in France’s Calanques National Park. Fin Whales are extremely rare to find in the reserve’s water. Further, these are also the world’s second-largest animal.