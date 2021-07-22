National Mango Day: The Times 'King' of Fruits Grabbed Attention Online

As the summer season arrives, the first fruit that comes to our mind is mango. Most people in India eagerly awaits this season in order to survive on some juicy and pulpy mangoes. As mango is extremely popular and one of the most loved fruits, it is also called the king of fruits. It is not only India’s favourite fruit but also has an entire day dedicated to it. July 22 is observed as National Mango Day every year. As the day is dedicated to mango, here are some viral stories related to the king of fruits that has been grabbing attention on the internet.

Heaviest Amrapuri Mango

Two brothers — Rameshwar and Jagdish from Madhya Pradesh — grabbed the headlines for growing the world’s heaviest mango in their orchard. The Amrapuri mango is considered to be the heaviest fruit on the planet hailing from Afghanistan. These are weighed close to 5 kg and are offered at Rs 1,000 per kilogram in the Indian market.

Rameshwar & Jagdish from Madhya Pradesh's Rajpura village have both Indian & International variety of mangoes in their orchard, including mangoes from countries like Mexico, Afghanistan. "Mangoes from outside India are different in taste appearance & sold at Rs 1000/kg,"they said pic.twitter.com/JXGvsKjveq— ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2021

121 types of mango on a single tree

A 15-year-old mango tree in the Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh has been reported to have 121 varieties of mango growing on it. The tree is a result of horticulturists’ effort and experiment. They initiated an experiment five years ago to grow different varieties of mangoes with different tastes through grafting. The pictures of the mango tree have gone viral on social media.

One mango tree with 121 varieties of fruit in UP's SaharanpurRead @ANI Story | https://t.co/h6OuGlNX93 pic.twitter.com/wgiWJWSphR — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) June 30, 2021

Guards and dogs to protect mango

Rani and Sankalp Parihar, who hails from Jabalpur, grabbed the spotlight for hiring 4 security guards and six watchdogs to protect one of the most expensive varieties of the fruit — Miyazaki mango. It is a Japanese mango that they grow in their orchard.

A couple in Madhya Pradesh has hired four security guards and six watchdogs to protect what is perhaps their most prized possession - two Miyazaki mango trees. According to the couple, a customer in Mumbai recently offered Rs 21,000 for a kilogram of the Japanese fruit pic.twitter.com/bZaB9MWIq8 — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) June 20, 2021

Mango and math problem

A hilarious post on mango and math problem has gone viral on the internet. A Twitter user shared a post that reads, “my dad bought 15 mangoes and didn’t tell my mom, so she bought 10 mangoes and now we are the people from the math problems." It has grabbed 26080 likes.

my dad bought 15 mangoes and didn’t tell my mom so she bought 10 mangoes and now we are the people from the math problems— שרה לאה (@skayeterboy) May 7, 2021

Bihar exports GI-tagged mangoes

Bihar has recently exported geographical indication (GI) certified Jardalu mangoes from Bhagalpur to London. GI is related to the geographical origin of the product that certifies its quality.

