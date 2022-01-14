Nature often produces the most amazing spectacles that leave us amazed and fascinated. Many of these are strange phenomena that cannot be easily explained. One of them is an image, which was initially circulated on Reddit, of strange constructions created by fast winds on Lake Michigan in the United States. Landscape and nature photographer Joshua Nowicki had clicked the beautiful formations and shared the image online after which it became viral on Reddit and was upvoted 10,000 times. The image shows what looks like beautiful sculptures on the lake shoreline in a town called St Joseph. Two lighthouses can be seen in the distance. While most netizens were enthralled by the image, some claimed that it was photo-shopped. However, Terri Abbott, the person who originally posted the image, refuted these allegations.

The image of the amazing natural construction was shared by many users from their Twitter handle.

🔥 Strong winds create unusual shapes in the frozen sand alongside Lake Michigan https://t.co/Q8KCFYQtLd pic.twitter.com/s5nkDV2Zew— Nature is Lit (@Nature_Is_Lit) January 10, 2022

The pic went viral with a lot of comments from netizens. One comment read, “This is just lit! I’ve never seen anything like this but it’s really wild looking and looks like an art installation."

Another person wrote, “I have lived along the Lake Michigan shore for 40+ years and never saw anything like it.”

Yet another one said, “I remember seeing a similar-ish picture a few years ago and in the comments they said it was different types or ‘sizes’ of sand that stick to each other better than others, meaning that they freeze together in weird shapes and then hold like this.”

Many users pointed out that the formations looked like chess pieces.

On a frigid day in St. Joseph, Michigan, photographer Joshua Nowicki captured these strange shapes on the edge of Lake Michigan. He shared that they do not last very long (usually only a couple of days) & that this winter they are the tallest he has ever seen🤔 #ngss #ngsschat pic.twitter.com/UFmdCtunq5— Phenomena (@NGSSphenomena) January 12, 2022

Looks like a chess pieces https://t.co/rhfAGCjknW— peridas$largada (@nina_cristaline) January 12, 2022

According to Fox News, the park inspector at St Joseph, Jeff Rechner said that the locals called this phenomenon ‘sand voodoos’. He said that they occur annually and are formed when in places the sand freezes and then a howling wind blows. These structures fall after lasting for a few days.

