'Nature is Lit': Video of Elephant Being 'Intimidated' by Baby Buffalo is the Cutest Battle Ever

The clip begins with the elephant calmly walking away from the baby buffalo who can be seen charging towards it with all its strength.

A video that has been breaking the internet of late shows an elephant being chased and corned by a baby buffalo. The 17-second long video, which has been shared on Twitter, has already crossed over 1.2 lakh views.

Even though it is not known what unfolded between the two before the video was recorded, it is certain that the buffalo was certainly in the mood for playful combat.

Some seconds later, one can see the parent buffalo trying to calm the baby but is unable to do so. Eventually, the elephants walks off, casually and the buffalo moves away with the baby.

The video which has been liked over 9,000 times with over 1100 retweets. The caption reads, “Elephant has no clue what to do when it gets charged by a baby water buffalo”

Twitter could not keep calm given both the cuteness and humor quotient of the video.

A user said, “water buffalo mom: "no kiddos, dont disturb Mr. Elephant!! Sorry Mr., you know sometimes a child can be out of control" Elephant: "Its okay, just take care of him carefully.”

While another wrote, “Mom buffalo is running cautiously behind saying: No baby, you can't mess with them!!”

Some other reactions included:

