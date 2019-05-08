Nature Loving Pune Professor Has Lived All Her Live Without Electricity at Home, Here's Why

Have you ever wondered what life would be like without electricity? Well, a 79-year-old retired professor’s simple but fulfilling lifestyle might provide the answer.Dr Hema Sane has never used electricity at her small house in Pune’s Budhwar Peth locality. Her property is surrounded by trees and her day starts with “melodious noise of birds and ends with shining lamps giving light to her house,” according to an ANI report."Food, shelter and clothing are the basic needs. Once upon a time, there was no electricity, it came much later, I can manage without it," she was quoted as saying.Dr Hema Sane said her house belongs to her dog, two cats, mongoose and a lot of birds."It is their property, not mine. I am only here to look after them," she added."People call me a fool, I may be insane but it doesn't matter because it's my wicked way of life. I may live as I like," Dr Sane, who has a doctorate in Botany from Savitribai Phule Pune University and was a professor at Garware College Pune for several years, said.Dr Sane has written many books on Botany and environment and keeps herself busy with writing even today.She said she never felt the need for electricity “in my whole life.”“People often ask me how you live without electricity and I ask them how do you live with electricity?""These birds are my friends and whenever I do my housework they come. People often ask me why don't you sell this house, you will get so much money! I always say who will look after these trees and birds? I don't want to go out. I want to stay with them," she said.As for people who question her sanity, Dr Sane said, "I don't give any message or lesson to anyone; rather I echo the famous quote of Lord Buddha who says that you have to find your own path in life."