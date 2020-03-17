'Nature Resets': Water in Venice's Canals Gets Clearer as Italy Undergoes a Lockdown

As the world grapples with the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, there have been quite a few unexpected impacts of the pandemic. and not all of them were unwelcome, especially in the water canals of Venice.

In a recent incident, a viral image from Venice, one of Italy's most visited places, shows swans and fishes swimming in the canals while the water looked unusually clear and pristine.

With the entire city of Italy under lockdown, locals have noticed how the water in the canal have become clearer, which now shows these small fishes swimming.

Images of the same were also shared on social media and are taking to Twitter a user said, "Here's an unexpected side effect of the pandemic - the water's flowing through the canals of Venice is clear for the first time in forever. The fish are visible, the swans returned."

Here's an unexpected side effect of the pandemic - the water's flowing through the canals of Venice is clear for the first time in forever. The fish are visible, the swans returned. pic.twitter.com/2egMGhJs7f — Kaveri (@ikaveri) March 16, 2020

Netziens took to the post to expressing how "humans have always posed a danger to the nature". Establishing "how the Earth breathes in the absence of humans", Twitterati took to the comments' section to opine on the situation.

Oh damn, this is really something! Been there, so the contrast is really stark. — Gaurav Sabnis (@gauravsabnis) March 16, 2020

Nature’s way of teaching us a lesson?! — Menstruating Woman (@BloodyStree) March 16, 2020

Nature showing us humans who the boss is!! — joke!€®®0® (@cut_d_joke) March 17, 2020

This is how the world resets itself. This is how the world should be and look without humans maligning it. — RED (@shaheen_dewan) March 16, 2020

Actually



This would be reset button — (@spinesurgeon) March 16, 2020

Proves only one thing: humans are bad for this planet — Anupam Bordoloi (@asomputra) March 17, 2020

This looks like a detoxification of the world — niazahmedjed (@niazahmedjed) March 17, 2020

According to a report in CNN, the Venice's Mayor said that however, less commute hasn't really improved the water quality.

"The water now looks clearer because there is less traffic on the canals, allowing the sediment to stay at the bottom," a spokesman said.

He further said that the less boat traffic has brought the sediments at the top surface and while the water quality may have not improved, the air quality has due to less vaporetti.

Meanwhile, on Monday Italy reported 349 new deaths from the COVID-19, taking its total to 2,158 since last month. It has been most affected by the novel virus after China.