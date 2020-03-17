English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
2-MIN READ

'Nature Resets': Water in Venice's Canals Gets Clearer as Italy Undergoes a Lockdown

(Image credit: Twitter/ikaveri)

(Image credit: Twitter/ikaveri)

In a recent incident, a viral image from Venice, one of Italy's most visited places, shows the swans and fishes swimming in the canal water that flows through the city indicating a sudden change in the clarity of the water.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 17, 2020, 2:40 PM IST
Share this:

As the world grapples with the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, there have been quite a few unexpected impacts of the pandemic. and not all of them were unwelcome, especially in the water canals of Venice.

In a recent incident, a viral image from Venice, one of Italy's most visited places, shows swans and fishes swimming in the canals while the water looked unusually clear and pristine.

With the entire city of Italy under lockdown, locals have noticed how the water in the canal have become clearer, which now shows these small fishes swimming.

Images of the same were also shared on social media and are taking to Twitter a user said, "Here's an unexpected side effect of the pandemic - the water's flowing through the canals of Venice is clear for the first time in forever. The fish are visible, the swans returned."

Netziens took to the post to expressing how "humans have always posed a danger to the nature". Establishing "how the Earth breathes in the absence of humans", Twitterati took to the comments' section to opine on the situation.

According to a report in CNN, the Venice's Mayor said that however, less commute hasn't really improved the water quality.

"The water now looks clearer because there is less traffic on the canals, allowing the sediment to stay at the bottom," a spokesman said.

He further said that the less boat traffic has brought the sediments at the top surface and while the water quality may have not improved, the air quality has due to less vaporetti.

Meanwhile, on Monday Italy reported 349 new deaths from the COVID-19, taking its total to 2,158 since last month. It has been most affected by the novel virus after China.

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story