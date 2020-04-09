'Nature Will Go On': Old Video of Julia Roberts' Narration is Going Viral in Coronavirus Lockdown

"Nature doesn't need people. People need nature."

A video voiced by Julia Roberts from 2014 is going viral on the Internet again for its important message: Nature will survive. Humans may not.

As people have been forced inside due to the coronavirus lockdown, there have been several images going viral showing how "nature is healing." Whether its the water in Venice's canals, or the Yamuna in Delhi, running clean and pristine, or grey skies being replaced by a blue so bright, and a dark night so clear, you can see the stars in the sky.

While climate change activists and scientists have been encouraging people to be conscious of their actions, it took a global pandemic for the world to stop working, and in turn, fix human's mistakes.

In the video, Roberts can be heard narrating in a fierce voice, stating facts we all know to be true, but too often, ignore.

Speaking in first person as 'Mother Nature,' Robert says, "I've been here for eons. I've fed species greater than you. And I have starved, species greater than you," points out how humans are perishable, nature may not be.

"Whether you choose to regard or disregard me doesn't really matter. One way, or the other, your actions will determine your fate. Not mine. I am prepared to evolve," she sums it up.

The video is part of a campaign comprising of four short films in which an abused ecosystem is voiced by a Hollywood actor. In the series, we hear from Mother Nature, Water, the Coral Reef, The Ocean, The Soil, The Rainforest and The Redwood. All have one common message: Nature will go on.

The comments on the video, perhaps reflect how important it is in the current situation.

"We should really think about this now. Pandemic? THIS is why...," wrote one user.

"5 years ago when this video had released people never expected that Mother Nature will heal herself by Corona Virus in 2020!!#Nature does not need people ..People needs nature!" commented another.

And summing it up, one user wrote, "The most relevant video in these times of 2020."



