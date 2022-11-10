'Nature's Marvel': Rare Pink Auroras Spotted After Solar Storm Strikes Earth’s Magnetic Field

The epitome of nature’s beauty is seen when you witness the aurora borealis. The spectacular display of lights is a marvel of nature but to spot a rarity in it is indeed special. The night sky above Norway was lit up by the extremely rare pink auroras after a solar storm struck the Earth and ripped a temporary hole in its magnetic field. The phenomenon occurred on November 3 and was spotted by a tour group of the northern lights. The tour was being led by Markus Varik from the Greenlander tour company based in Tromso, Norway.

According to Markus, the auroras were spotted at around 6 p.m. local time and lasted for around 2 minutes, reported Live Science. “These were the strongest pink auroras I have seen in more than a decade of leading tours. It was a humbling experience,” Markus said.

As per Spaceweather.com, Markus said, “I have been guiding aurora tours full time for the past decade, leading more than 1000 tours. I thought I had seen it all. We headed out early last night to chase the lights–and what a surprise! These were the most intense pink auroras I have ever seen. The pink colour was bright and obvious to the naked eye. My entire group was stunned.”

The G1-class solar storm lasted for more than 6 hours. As a result, it opened a crack in Earth’s magnetic field, allowing solar wind to enter. Nearly 6 hours after it first opened, the magnetosphere hole closed up.

NASA explained that Earth’s tear-shaped magnetic field — called the magnetosphere — continuously interacts with the changing intensity of the solar wind. The solar wind particles funnel down the magnetosphere, where they are trapped. When magnetic reconnection occurs, the trapped particles rush toward Earth’s poles. Along the way, they can collide with atoms and molecules in Earth’s upper atmosphere. Due to this interaction, the atoms release extra energy which is seen as a burst of light. The oxygen particles produce green and red light, while nitrogen particles glow blue and purple. These are the most commonly seen colours of aurora borealis.

