Naughty Dog Throws up Bits of Cash after Chewing Rs 9,800 from Owner's Savings for Dinner

Coming back home and hugging your furry dog is can feel incredible. Maintaining a dog, however, often involves hard work and some "hidden" costs. And no one knows that better than the owner of this little dog called Peggy.

Peggy loves chewing anything and everything that she gets its paws on went to the next level of her antics recently when she ate around £100 (Rs 9,800 approximately) of her owner's savings.

An Isle of Man resident, Jocelyn Horne, had saved money in a pot kept on her bedside. The naughty Peggy, however, decided to eat all the notes inside the pot.

Horne's partner Allan told her about the chewed up money when she came back home from work. At first Horne thought it was a joke. But she was forced to accept the reality when she saw tattered bits of currency notes in her room.

"Peggy wants to chew everything and anything that hits the floor - I'm always picking up after her. I keep my bedroom door closed because of her and I came in and could just see a single piece of £20 on my bed. I searched high and low, couldn't find anything else, and though there's no way she's eaten £100 - she couldn't have," Jocelyn was quoted as saying by The Mirror.

"I actually thought it was my boyfriend playing a joke on me as he kept laughing," she said.

All her doubts were cleared when she found Peggy sick on the kitchen floor the next morning, throwing up the remains of the cash.







Horne shared the incident on the social media site and people couldn't stop laughing at Horne's expense.

One of the users commented, "It’s worth taking them into the bank. If you can demonstrate different serial numbers, they may be able to ‘replace’ some of the notes x." Another user commented I would simply say your dog is money hungry!

The owner further added, "I didn't find it funny at the time - it was £100, I was absolutely gutted. I still don't know whether to laugh or cry - I look at her and I think I... love you, but you've swallowed £100."