Naughty Raccoon Breaks into Texas School, Gives Teachers and Guards a Run for Their Money

Schools in the USA are equipped with metal detectors and guards checking ID on every entrance to safeguard students and not let any unwanted person inside. But a Texas school recently had an intruder that no human could stop.

A four-legged masked intruder, a scary yet adorable raccoon infiltrated Trinity High School, Euless on Saturday. What followed next was no less than a scene from a comedy film.

According to CNN, around eight faculty members teamed up with an animal control officer to get a hold of this animal running wild through the school hallways. They all nearly failed anyway.

WATCH | A raccoon led school staff & animal control officers on a wild chase after it got into a Texas high school. Luckily, someone was able to open a door and the raccoon escaped unharmed! #11Alive pic.twitter.com/uz0Z054IT2 — Katherine Wiley (@wileykatherinel) October 30, 2020

In a video message, the school’s principal, Mike Harris, recited the whole incident. “Our teacher came in and opened the door where the racoon fell on the floor in front of her. I can’t say who was more scared,” Harris Joked.

Soon as dropping on the floor, it took flight. Based on the CCTV security footage, he assumes it must have dropped out of the ceiling somehow. As seen in the video, the animal almost drops out of air.

“When animal control officer came, we thought he would take him, control and get him to a new home and all would be done,” he adds, “but he opened the door and the fun ensued.”

In the hilarious video, multiple people can be seen running around, trying to get hold of the racoon. It keeps slipping away. The chase finally ended when someone chased in into the direction where the probably frightened animal found and open door and escaped outdoors.

The principal says he didn’t the fun and excitement of it until the chase was done. “I started hearing bits and pieces and realised I should check out the security footage,” he said.

“This is my thirtieth year in education and this is the craziest year for educators,” he said, alluding to the COVID pandemic situation. He said there are only 40% students on campus, in accordance to the new norms, and 60% were at home, which he called “definitely not normal situation.” He thinks that’s why the situation is funnier, as people are desperate for any humour or joy they can find.

He joked at the end that he doesn’t know where the racoon went but she is definitely a part of their family now.