Navjot Singh Sidhu Has Resigned But 'Kapil Sharma Show' is All Twitter Can Think About

Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned as Punjab Congress Committee president today, bringing in a slew of social media controversy in his wake. The state Congress has been witnessing months of infighting and Twitter memers have barely recovered from the deluge that was the resignation of former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. Sidhu is said to be upset with the ministerial elevation of corruption-accused Rana Gurjeet Singh in new Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s cabinet, and being overlooked for the Chief Ministerial post despite a public challenge to Amarinder Singh. Twitter is, on any given day, the place to be if you are interested in political hot takes, so naturally, memes on Sidhu’s move are now taking the microblogging platform by storm. They range from the conflicted Punjab Congress scenario to Kapil Sharma‘s comedy show of which Sidhu was an erstwhile presider.

Twitterati seem to have collectively decided that in all this, Kapil Sharma is somehow a major stakeholder, and Archana Puran Singh stands to encounter the most loss.

When you find out Navjot Sidhu has resigned from Congress pic.twitter.com/bqLLfzDWjt— Sagar (@sagarcasm) September 28, 2021

Wait, these jobs are not interchangeable like that. Someone should tell Twitter.

BREAKING :#ArchanaPuranSingh to be the Party President of Congress in Punjab after #NavjotSinghSidhu resigned from the post : Sources pic.twitter.com/C0F4Fym1H8— The Absurd Times (@theabsurdtimes) September 28, 2021

After Navjot Siddhu's resignation from Punjab CONGRESS, the only person who seems to be highly upset is ARCHANA PURAN SINGH in Kapil Sharma show …..😂🤣😂😂😂😂#PunjabPolitics #NavjotSinghSidhu pic.twitter.com/Vx9cCv9OWY — Vikas Poonia (@VIKASPOONIA89) September 28, 2021

As Sidhu heads out, this meme template is making a comeback.

Here’s a dash of Gutthi from Kapil Sharma, and a pinch of Circuit from Munnabhai MBBS. Twitter thinks that captures the essence of the political turmoil in Punjab.

Top Spoofs going viral on Twitter after #NavjotSinghSidhu Resign. pic.twitter.com/LIlZE7LXEB— 𝑨𝑩𝑯𝑰𝑱𝑰𝑻 𝑷𝑨𝑻𝑯𝑨𝑲 #StayHomeSaveLives (@aajtakabhijit) September 28, 2021

The following career trajectory, too, seems a little unlikely.

Breaking New:-Navjot singh sidhu likely to replace gautam gambhir as commentator in IPL 2021 pic.twitter.com/jPik3KkQOe— Akashdeep Singh Chawla (@chawla36) September 28, 2021

Memers have also co-opted Sidhu’s letter to Sonia Gandhi, where he spoke about the “collapse" of a man’s character. Twitterati think it’s quite a versatile line that can be pointed at “bosses and exes".

Sidhu has gifted a line you can use at your bosses and your exes: “The collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner”— Charmy Harikrishnan ചാമി ഹരികൃഷ്ണൻ (@charmyh) September 28, 2021

In a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Sidhu, however, said he will continue to serve the party. Sidhu had taken over as the state party chief in July this year. “The collapse of a man’s character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab’s future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab,” he wrote in the letter. “Therefore, I hereby resign as the president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Will continue to serve the Congress," he further wrote.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here