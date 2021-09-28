CHANGE LANGUAGE
Navjot Singh Sidhu Has Resigned But 'Kapil Sharma Show' is All Twitter Can Think About
2-MIN READ

Navjot Singh Sidhu Has Resigned But 'Kapil Sharma Show' is All Twitter Can Think About

Memes on Sidhu's move are now taking the microblogging platform by storm. (Credits: Twitter/@VIKASPOONIA89)

Twitterati have collectively decided that in all this, Kapil Sharma is somehow a major stakeholder, and Archana Puran Singh stands to encounter the most loss.

Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned as Punjab Congress Committee president today, bringing in a slew of social media controversy in his wake. The state Congress has been witnessing months of infighting and Twitter memers have barely recovered from the deluge that was the resignation of former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. Sidhu is said to be upset with the ministerial elevation of corruption-accused Rana Gurjeet Singh in new Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s cabinet, and being overlooked for the Chief Ministerial post despite a public challenge to Amarinder Singh. Twitter is, on any given day, the place to be if you are interested in political hot takes, so naturally, memes on Sidhu’s move are now taking the microblogging platform by storm. They range from the conflicted Punjab Congress scenario to Kapil Sharma‘s comedy show of which Sidhu was an erstwhile presider.

Wait, these jobs are not interchangeable like that. Someone should tell Twitter.

As Sidhu heads out, this meme template is making a comeback.

Here’s a dash of Gutthi from Kapil Sharma, and a pinch of Circuit from Munnabhai MBBS. Twitter thinks that captures the essence of the political turmoil in Punjab.

The following career trajectory, too, seems a little unlikely.

Memers have also co-opted Sidhu’s letter to Sonia Gandhi, where he spoke about the “collapse" of a man’s character. Twitterati think it’s quite a versatile line that can be pointed at “bosses and exes".

In a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Sidhu, however, said he will continue to serve the party. Sidhu had taken over as the state party chief in July this year. “The collapse of a man’s character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab’s future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab,” he wrote in the letter. “Therefore, I hereby resign as the president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Will continue to serve the Congress," he further wrote.

September 28, 2021