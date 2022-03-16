Navjot Singh Sidhu's Resignation As Punjab Congress Chief Sparks Meme Fest On Twitter

Politics in India foster amazing content and the netizens on social media make sure that the flow of content derived from politics in India is torrential. An aspect of it, which is currently netizens’ favourite is the ongoing tussle in one of the biggest and the oldest political parties, the Indian National Congress. Navjot Singh Sidhu has shared his resignation from the post of chief of the party from Punjab. The resignation came amid Sonia Gandhi’s reorganisation of the party where she has asked the chief party chiefs of five states to put forth their resignation.

On Tuesday, the Twitter walls of users feature a resignation letter by Sidhu. The picture of the letter was coupled with a caption that read, “As desired by the Congress President, I have sent my resignation.”

As desired by the Congress President I have sent my resignation … pic.twitter.com/Xq2Ne1SyjJ— Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) March 16, 2022

As soon as the post was shared, netizens’ knack for humour kicked in and instantly sparked a meme fest. The tweet amassed more than 30,000 impressions with some laden with comical statements and pictures.

Here are some of the cherry-picked memes and comments that might just tickle the funny bone once you see them:

This user has shared a picture of actor Archana Puran Singh, citing that she might get replaced from the comedy show, now that Sidhu has resigned.

Meanwhile Archana Puran Singh after Navjot Singh Sidhu Resignation pic.twitter.com/kTzABZWrjI— Rosy (@rose_k01) March 16, 2022

Here’s another with a similar premise but a different punch line.

This user analysed and marked the resignation letter like a teacher does in school.

10 marks k letter mein sirf ek line likhe ho, kal apne parents ko school lete aana pic.twitter.com/0xqGdvVTdc— Kisslay Jha🇮🇳 (@TrollerBabua) March 16, 2022

One of the sharks featured in the meme fest too.

Adding this open to interpretation GIF too.

Sidhu resigned after his party’s dismal performance at the Punjab Assembly polls.

