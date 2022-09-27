Navratri 2022: From Kitchen to Road, Garba Beats Get People Grooving Everywhere

With Navratri upon us, it’s Garba time on the internet. The nine-day Navratri celebration is devoted to Goddess Durga and is celebrated with grandeur across the country. The word Navratri is derived from the Sanskrit terms Nav and Ratri, meaning nine nights. Chaitra Navratri (March-April) and Sharad Navratri (September) are the two most important Navratris. The nine avatars of Goddess Durga are worshipped over the nine days of Navratri. This year, Navratri will be celebrated from September 26 to October 4.

Social media platforms are rife with videos of people partaking in the festivities, even in unlikely places. From a kid doing the cutest Garba rendition you could see, people dancing at sub-zero temperatures in Ladakh, to a lady breaking into Garba while working in the kitchen, these Garba videos show that the excitement is getting palpable.

Navratri has been started at #Ladakh in minus degree temperature.

The guys from kalol Gujarat start playing garba while visiting pangong lake. #Navratri pic.twitter.com/yz9Q9U1TBs — C҉h҉e҉t҉a҉n҉ ҉(҉T҉e҉a҉m҉ ҉V҉e҉d҉h҉a҉)҉ (@ihrithikswagg) September 20, 2022

The Garba fever is ON! pic.twitter.com/6dhJymmaxt — CoachSudhir (@SudhirPuthran) September 26, 2022

Garba at base camp ✌️ pic.twitter.com/5EvmanvIZa — ASHISH (@Rambo21031989) September 26, 2022

Viral | This is Mumbai, ready to enjoy garba during office time at Nariman Point pic.twitter.com/QjlDGCcNnI — MUMBAI NEWS (@Mumbaikhabar9) September 26, 2022

The 9-day festival of Navratri is celebrated with great pomp and enthusiasm, especially in Gujarat where people dance to the beats of Garba. Such is the energy, that even Bollywood has sought inspiration from the rhythmic and graceful garba numbers. These include Sanedo (Made in China) where

Mika Singh and Nikita Gandhi lent their voice to peppy beats. The music composition is by Sachin-Jigar. It is the Hindi version of the Gujarati song ‘Sanedo Sanedo’ which is a popular Garba song. Chogada (Loveyatri)became an extremely popular song when it was released in 2018 and found a special place in the hearts of Khelaiyaas (those who play Garba) due to its upbeat and energetic music. There are many more.

