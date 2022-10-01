Navratri 2022: Passengers Break into Impromptu Garba Dance at Bengaluru Airport

With Navratri upon us, it is Garba time on the internet. A recent video which is going viral shows passengers performing Garba at Bengaluru airport. The clip was shared by Twitter user Divya Putrevu and it shows a group of passengers breaking into an impromptu Garba dance. The nine-day Navratri celebration is devoted to Goddess Durga and is celebrated with grandeur across the country. The word Navratri is derived from the Sanskrit terms Nav and Ratri, meaning nine nights.

The user has also shared images from the airport. “Just trust them when they say anything can happen in Bengaluru! Had my @peakbengaluru moment again at @BLRAirport. Crazy event by staff! Beautiful to see random travellers gathering just to play Garba,” she wrote in the caption. Have a look for yourself:

Since uploaded, the video has gone viral and managed to gather over 7K views. “Awesome. Can’t be better than this to showcase the culture by such lovely performances in such international places,” commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Punjabificiation plus Gujaratification of all cultures, former by KJo, latter by MoSha.”

Chaitra Navratri (March-April) and Sharad Navratri (September) are the two most important Navratris. The nine avatars of Goddess Durga are worshipped over the nine days of Navratri.

Social media platforms are rife with videos of people partaking in the festivities, even in unlikely places. From a kid doing the cutest Garba rendition you could see, people dancing at sub-zero temperatures in Ladakh, to a lady breaking into Garba while working in the kitchen, these Garba videos show that the excitement is getting palpable.

The 9-day festival of Navratri is celebrated with great pomp and enthusiasm, especially in Gujarat where people dance to the beats of Garba. Such is the energy, that even Bollywood has sought inspiration from the rhythmic and graceful garba numbers.

These include Sanedo (Made in China) where Mika Singh and Nikita Gandhi lent their voice to peppy beats. The music composition is by Sachin-Jigar. It is the Hindi version of the Gujarati song ‘Sanedo Sanedo’ which is a popular Garba song. Chogada (Loveyatri)became an extremely popular song when it was released in 2018 and found a special place in the hearts of Khelaiyaas (those who play Garba) due to its upbeat and energetic music. There are many more.

