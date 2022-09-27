Navratri Tradition: Know Why Men From Barot Community Wear Saree and Perform Garba

The Navratri celebrations have begun across the country on September 26. The festivities will be concluded on Dusshera, October 5. Every part of the country has its own tradition and customs to celebrate the festival. But did you know in parts of Gujarat, men wear saree and perform Garba to reverse a curse? You might have connected it with the storyline of Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree. In the film, men wear saree at night covering their faces in fear of being attacked by a witch. But this real-life story is not only bending gender stereotypes but honouring the 200-year-old curse.

The two-century-old custom is still religiously followed in the old city of Ahmedabad by the Barot Community, where men dress and wear saree on the eighth night of the festival at Sadu Mata Ni Pol and perform the folk dance called Sheri Garba.

According to last year’s reports by Indian Express, local believes that a woman named Saduba gave a curse to the men of the community when they refused to help and protect her dignity which caused her to lose her child in the process. To appease her, as per belief, a temple was built in her honour where the men go and pray.

Every year on Ashtami, hundreds of men from the Barot Community pay their respect to Sadu Mata.

Navratri represents good triumphing over evil. According to the Hindu calendar, it is observed on the tenth day of the Ashwin month, which falls between the months of September and October in the Gregorian calendar. Meanwhile, people in West Bengal celebrate Durga Puja. From elaborate pandals to larger than life idols of Goddess Durga, the city of joy is a treat to watch.

