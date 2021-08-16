Navya Naveli Nanda Gives Sri Lankan Twist to Amitabh Bacchan’s Film ‘Kaalia’

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan cannot stop listening to the Sri Lankan hit song Manike Mage Hithe. The Sinhala song rendered by Yohani along with Satheeshan has become a rage beyond the island nation. Bachchan shared a special video on social media edited by his “genius” granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda. The video is an excerpt from the iconic dance sequence of the song Jahan Teri Yeh Nazar Hai from the 1981 film Kaalia featuring Bachchan. Kaalia also starred Parveen Babi, Pran, Amjad Khan, Asha Parekh, Kader Khan, and Jagdeep.

Navya replaced the original classic by Kishore Kumar with the Sri Lankan peppy number and her grandfather is in awe of the results. The beats and the steps of the video are amazingly in sync with the tune of Manike Mage Hithe.

Thanking Navya for the special edit, Bachchan shared the video with his online family. While posting it, he quipped that the post is Part 2 of his ‘Kya Kiya…Kya ho gaya (What I did and look what happened)’ series. He added, “But truly an ode to that incredible Sri Lankan song ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ and edited here to my Kalia song.” Crediting his granddaughter as “the genius in the house, the 78-year-old Bollywood legend wrote, “Honestly Manike has been playing in a loop the whole night. Impossible to stop listening to it."

T 3998 - क्या किया .. क्या हो गया 🤣🤣 !But truly an ode to that incredible Sri Lankan song ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ ..edited here to my KALIA song by the genius NAVYA NAVELI..BUT honestly Manike.. playing in loop whole night .. impossible to stop listening.. SUUUPPEEERRRBBB 🎶🎶🎶🎶 pic.twitter.com/va0kEUHHVq— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 15, 2021

In his official blog, Bachchan said what a rage the song has been all over. “It’s been so popular that it has been redone in several languages. this in Hindi , with Hindi part words by the Hindi singer who I might add is also pretty good.” He added, “NAVYA edited this in 5 minutes, took a song from Kaalia, and cut it to the Sri Lankan song Manike Mage Hithe.”

The sensational song has released covers in several regional languages, including Tamil and Malayalam, and Navya’s edit features the Hindi version of the song. The Hindi version is a team work of the Sri Lankan singer-rapper Yohani and Indian singer-rapper Muzistar.

The original cover of the 2020 song Manike Mage Hithe is produced by Chamath Sangeeth. Earlier, musician Yashraj Mukhate released a cover of the original version of the song.

Meanwhile, Bachcan is all set to return as a host with the latest season of the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC).

