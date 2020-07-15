Naya Rivera's Adorable Duet Performance With Her Son Has Left 'Glee' Fans Teary-eyed

The news of Naya Rivera's tragic death has left the fans heartbroken and mourning.

The body of Glee star Rivera was found on Monday at a Lake Piru in Southern California, authorities said. Ventura County Sheriff's officials confirmed at an afternoon news conference that the body that search crews found floating in the northeast corner of Lake Piru earlier in the day was that of the 33-year-old Rivera.

The discovery came five days after Rivera disappeared on Lake Piru, where her son was found on July 8 asleep and alone on a rented pontoon boat, authorities said. Authorities said the following day that they believed Rivera had drowned, and they had shifted to working to find her body rather than find her alive.

Moments before her drowning away, Rivera had her final "hero" moment, when her son Josey Hollis Dorsey told the police that after the two went swimming, his mom pushed him back into the boat but when he turned around to see her, she had disappeared underwater.

Since then the photos and videos of the mom's unconditional love towards her son are being dug up to celebrate the actor. One such video that is doing the rounds of social media was posted by Rivera's former co-star Amber Riley who shared a video of Rivera and her son's duet, in which the two were seen singing "Skidamarink", a popular pre-school song for the Americans.

Sharing the video, Riley wrote, "My favorite duet partner. I love you. I miss you. I don’t have words right now, just lots of feelings. Rest In Peace Angel, and know that your family will never have to worry about anything."

Riley's video left the fans teary-eyed as they extended their support and love towards the actor.

"Sister. I love you. The way you love will forever be with her and her spirit it will transcend past our human understanding. Praying for the comfort of your spirit...of your soul...of your heart. The world needs you but right now you need us. On behalf of the world...WE GOT YOU. PLEASE CALL ME, for anything at all. Even if it’s just to breathe. I’ll just listen. Love you," wrote one user.

"Love always @msamberpriley im so so so sorry for your loss and the loss of Naya to her baby, her family, her friends and all her fans," another comment read.