BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 »
3-MIN READ

'Nazi' to 'Hypocrisy': How Social Media Reacted to Suspension of Rangoli Chandel's Twitter Account

Image: Instagram

Image: Instagram

As soon as the post went viral, it had drawn strong criticisms from netizens and garnered a mass reporting for abuse by hundreds of Twitteratis.

Shreya Basak
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 16, 2020, 4:40 PM IST
Share this:

Rangoli Chandel, an avid Twitter user who has little restraint on her freedom of speech, had her account suspended on Thursday after a series of vitriolic tweets incited communalism and Islamophobia amid the coronavirus pandemic.

After urging Indians to do away with the 2024 Assembly Elections in order to save funds to fight the coronavirus crisis in a previous tweet, Rangoli, sister and manager of Bollywood veteran Kangana Ranaut, hit out at Muslims took to Twitter to rant against the Muslim community.

Taking to the social media platform, Rangoli had written, "A Jamaati dies of corona...when police went to check their families they were attacked and killed, secular media," she wrote. She further added, "...make these mullas + secular media stand in a line and shoot them dead... f***k history, they may call us Nazis (but) who cares. Life is more important than fake image".

As soon as the post went viral, it drew strong criticism from netizens and with hundreds reporting it to Twitter for abuse.

However, while many had strongly condemned Rangoli's hate speech and hailed Twitter's steps in curbing the spread of such communal loathing at a time when the nation is fighting against a deadly virus, they also termed Rangoli, 'Nazi'.

Netizens also called out hundreds of others, who "talk about destroying India day and night" yet, little action is ever taken against them. People also lashed out at Twitter India for its hypocrisy in doing so.

However, many still wondered why it had to take a mass reporting of her tweet for Twitter to finally take to actions despite its "rules". The platform had failed to take down the tweet on time and why so?

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    10,477

    +280*  

  • Total Confirmed

    12,380

    +447*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,488

    +145*  

  • Total DEATHS

    414

    +22*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 16 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,415,962

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,072,228

    +63,251

  • Cured/Discharged

    518,600

     

  • Total DEATHS

    137,666

    +6,939
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres