'Nazi' to 'Hypocrisy': How Social Media Reacted to Suspension of Rangoli Chandel's Twitter Account

Rangoli Chandel, an avid Twitter user who has little restraint on her freedom of speech, had her account suspended on Thursday after a series of vitriolic tweets incited communalism and Islamophobia amid the coronavirus pandemic.

After urging Indians to do away with the 2024 Assembly Elections in order to save funds to fight the coronavirus crisis in a previous tweet, Rangoli, sister and manager of Bollywood veteran Kangana Ranaut, hit out at Muslims took to Twitter to rant against the Muslim community.

Taking to the social media platform, Rangoli had written, "A Jamaati dies of corona...when police went to check their families they were attacked and killed, secular media," she wrote. She further added, "...make these mullas + secular media stand in a line and shoot them dead... f***k history, they may call us Nazis (but) who cares. Life is more important than fake image".

As soon as the post went viral, it drew strong criticism from netizens and with hundreds reporting it to Twitter for abuse.

However, while many had strongly condemned Rangoli's hate speech and hailed Twitter's steps in curbing the spread of such communal loathing at a time when the nation is fighting against a deadly virus, they also termed Rangoli, 'Nazi'.

This is the limit. She called for mass killing and didn't mind the label "Nazi." pic.twitter.com/jYB9hSRwFM — Karthika S N (@authorkarthika) April 16, 2020

Devastated! Twitter has hijacked the liberty from her of "EVOLVING INTO A NAZI". She was close or already was one is debatable though. pic.twitter.com/TUb6gaUoZF — Easternguy (@Easternguy143) April 16, 2020

Better late than never!! Twitter has done something really great.. @TwitterIndia please make sure #RangoliChandel's account remains suspended forever!! — Ayesha (@ayeshaaqazi) April 16, 2020

She #RangoliChandel wanted to be a #Nazi.. but got her account suspended...Good Riddance.. Less toxicity and #hate during this tiring times... https://t.co/whyF3uJKzx — Biswajit Doley (@Doley_Biswajit) April 16, 2020

Netizens also called out hundreds of others, who "talk about destroying India day and night" yet, little action is ever taken against them. People also lashed out at Twitter India for its hypocrisy in doing so.

#RangoliChandel #BringBackRangoli@Twitter Bring back @Rangoli_A @dickc Where is the freedom of expression for RW ?



While LW / commies are busy making videos of wishing India to suffer from Corona. https://t.co/Ykqqk58VYA — चाणक्य मुनि (@MuniChanakya) April 16, 2020

Her mother donated her 1 month pension to support country @TajinderBagga

These lefists are always there to support stone and bomb attackers#RangoliChandel deserves her account back. @Twitter @TwitterIndia#GiveBackRangoliTwitterAccount https://t.co/DqCankUyao — Sanjukta Sarkar (@Sanjukta_SS) April 16, 2020

@TwitterIndia Can you stop being biased? Block every single person who spreads hatred. Don't you have the guts to block shitty people and liberals? Awww maybe you're too happy to lick their feet. Thanks for showing your real face! #RangoliChandel — Aaditi Mhatre (@kabhi_aaditi) April 16, 2020

No action yet against those wolves who talk about destroying India day & night bt @Rangoli_A's tweets are threat to country.

shame on you @TwitterIndia #RangoliChandel — Rahul Chauhan (@RahulCh9290) April 16, 2020

However, many still wondered why it had to take a mass reporting of her tweet for Twitter to finally take to actions despite its "rules". The platform had failed to take down the tweet on time and why so?