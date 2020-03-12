English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
NBA Player Mocks Coronavirus Fears at Press Conference, Tests Positive Days Later

Image for representation. Credits: Reuters.

The players and staff were sent to their respective lockers, with both the teams under quarantine.

The world is currently concerned with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. While panic and worry has taken over most of the regions, a few people are still busy cracking jokes on the pandemic. One of them was NBA star Rudy Gobert, who mocked the coronavirus outbreak in a press conference on Monday.

However, the joke did not turn out well as the Utah Jazz player ended up testing positive on Wednesday. Soon after the news broke, NBA has suspended the season for an infinite period.

After the press conference on Monday, Rudy got up and jokingly touched all of the microphones and recording devices placed in front of him.

The team was set to play against Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday. However, the game was called off minutes before the match, and the arena has been sanitized since then. The players and staff were sent to their respective lockers, with both the teams under quarantine.

Netizens couldn’t keep calm after the news broke out, holding Rudy responsible for possibly spreading the disease to others. A user wrote, “Guess he thought that was cute....it wasn’t!!” while other mentioned, “Even if he didn’t know he had it like why? Bet he thought he did some funny too weirdo”.




Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared on Wednesday that Coronavirus to be known as pandemic, spread across 114 countries.

