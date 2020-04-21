BUZZ

1-MIN READ

NCW Wants Action Against Man Who Hacked into Online Zoom Class and Masturbated

Image for representation. (Image: Yves Behar on Instagram)

The National Commission for Women, in a statement, said it sought strict legal action against the culprit.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 21, 2020, 10:39 AM IST
A student from a university in Gujarat has complained to the National Commission for Women that a man hacked into her online class and indulged in indecent behaviour with her.

Expressing concern over the safety of women online, the women rights body said it has taken cognizance of the incident and written to Shivanand Jha, Director General of Police, Gujarat, to probe the matter immediately.

"The commission has received a message from a student of Nirma University in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, stating that during an online class on Zoom online service, an unknown man hacked the group call and started masturbating," said the NCW.


The National Commission for Women, in a statement, said it sought strict legal action against the culprit.

"The Commission takes cognizance of this incident, and is disturbed by the cybercrime committed by the miscreants, and is concerned about the online safety practices and especially the security of women on internet," it said.

This news comes at a time when India is in lockdown till May 3rd, forcing several schools and colleges across the country to hold online classes.


(With inputs from PTI)

