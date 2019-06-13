Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

NDRF Personnel Hailed as Heroes After Rescuing a Pregnant Woman During Cyclone Vayu

The NDRF rescued the woman and helped her to a hospital where she could seek treatment. The woman would require pre-term delivery and needed immediate medical assistance.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:June 13, 2019, 4:48 PM IST
NDRF Personnel Hailed as Heroes After Rescuing a Pregnant Woman During Cyclone Vayu
Image credit: Twitter/Ankur Sharma
Thursday began with good news as the IMD declared that Cyclone Vayu will not be hitting Gujarat. The cyclone, which was being described as deadly, changed course overnight. However, there has been no change of plans as far as preparations and evacuation is concerned.

Gujarat is still on high alert as the IMD claimed that there might still be some destruction owing to gusty winds.

Amidst all this, a lot of us have forgotten to thank the trues heroes - NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) who have been working tirelessly to evacuate those in red alert areas and also aid anyone in need of it.

Recently, they came to the rescue of a pregnant woman in Shiyalbet Island in Gujarat. The woman would require pre-term delivery and needed immediate medical assistance which was unavailable owing to the chaos created by Cyclone Vayu operations.

The NDRF rescued the woman and helped her to a hospital where she could seek treatment. They used a ferry boat to take the woman to the hospital.

Later, according to ANI, it was revealed that the woman was perfectly safe and had given birth to a baby boy.

Although Cyclone Vayu may not be afflicting devastation as much as Cyclone Fani, there is no denying the fact that the situation would have been a thousand times worse had it not been for these guys.

