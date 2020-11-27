Neanderthals Could Grasp Tool but Could Not Pick up Coins Due to Different Thumb Structure

A recent research on bones of ancient human ancestors Neanderthals who lived 40,000 years ago has revealed a peculiar quality about their hand structure.

The research led by experts from the UK compared the thumb bones in Neanderthals and modern humans and found that the latter could grasp a tool like hammers with ease, but would have faced difficulties picking up a coin.

Experts found that Neanderthals were better suited to 'power squeeze' grips. The ancient humans had a flatter, smaller contact surface between their first metacarpal and trapezium bones, for which such grips with an extended thumb are easier.

According to the paper published in Scientific Reports, power squeeze grips see objects held between the fingers and the palm with the thumb extended straight and used to direct force.

In contrast, modern humans' hands are better evolved for precision grips, in which objects are held between the tip of the thumb and the finger.

Anthropologist Ameline Bardo of the University of Kent and colleagues mapped in three dimensions of the so-called trapeziometacarpal complex of five Neanderthals. Trapeziometacarpal complex are the joints between the bones involved in moving the thumb.

The researchers compared these reconstructions with the similar remains of five early modern humans and 50 adult humans from the present day.

According to new research, the shape and relative orientation of these joints when compared between Neanderthals and modern humans showed different styles of repetitive thumb movements.

Neanderthal thumb's joint at the base was flatter, with a smaller contact surface. The researchers concluded they are better suited to an extended thumb, positioned alongside the hand.

Researchers believe that this thumb posture suggests the regular use of power squeeze grips, like the ones humans use today to hold tools with handles.

Among modern humans, the same joint surfaces are typically larger and more curved. This configuration is useful when gripping objects between the pads of the finger and thumb, which is known as a precision grip.

However the discovery doesn't mean that Neanderthals would not have been capable of precision hand postures.