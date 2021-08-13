A daily wager accidentally slipped into the Cooum river on Tuesday night. After the 30-year-old man’s attempt to take a selfie failed, he fell from Napier Bridge around 10 pm. Police pulled the daily wage labourer out of the river, eight hours after the accident. The man, later identified as Karthik, reached the bridge around 10 pm on Tuesday when he leaned on a parapet to click a selfie. He tried to grab his phone which dropped from his hand leading to his fall into the river. Seems he leaned far too forward after losing hold of the device.

According to the police, the man, a resident of Periamet, stood neck-deep in the river screaming for help but no one above heard his cries. Karthik was unable to notify any of his close ones as he had lost his phone. He claimed to the police that he spent the night holding on to a pillar of the bridge. A senior police officer informed the New Indian Express that some walkers spotted the man standing in the water around 6 am. They alerted the police personnel manning a check post near the War Memorial.

Sub-inspector Kumar of the Anna Square police station along with Grade-I Constable Chinnasamy reached the spot and handed a rope to the man who tied it tightly around his waist. Karthik, who had not suffered any injuries, was successfully pulled out. Police asked him to take a bath at a common toilet near the beach before he was sent home in an autorickshaw. Police confirmed that he was not under the influence of alcohol when he fell into the river.

Karthik told police he reached Anna Square and tried to take insight of the well-lit stretch for the background in his selfie. SI Kumar told the news agency, “I had actually come near the Napier bridge around 1 pm and sent away some people who were trying to take selfies.” Police said that the stretch of the Napier bridge, decked up with colourful lights, attracts a lot of visitors. It is one of the favourite spots for selfie-hunters and accidents similar to Karthik’s have been witnessed here in the past.

