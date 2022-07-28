Necrobots: Researchers are Turning Dead Spiders into Robots

Researchers at Rice University, Texas, have developed quite a peculiar field of mechanical engineering which consists of dead spiders. The team has monikered this area of engineering as Necrobotics. It involves turning dead spiders into mechanical grippers using synthetically induced pressure. Spiders are fascinating creatures. Their anatomy does not have muscle structure like mammals. They use a hydraulic mechanism to move their limbs. Spiders, when alive, use their blood pressure to expand their joints to grab onto things. When the pressure increases, their limbs extend. This pressure acts against the natural flexor muscles that contract the limbs inwards. This mechanism is what the researchers tapped into.

“We were moving stuff around in the lab and we noticed a curled-up spider at the edge of the hallway. We were really curious as to why spiders curl up after they die,” said Daniel Preston, co-author of the study. The researchers carried out their test on wolf spiders. As they studied further, they found that spiders’ anatomy is perfect for soft-robotic grippers.

“Spiders do not have antagonistic muscle pairs, like biceps and triceps in humans. They only have flexor muscles, which allow their legs to curl in. When they die, they lose the ability to actively pressurise their bodies,” said Faye Yap, lead author of the study. Yap also noted that spiders have an internal valve system that allows them to control each limb differently.

To carry out their study, the researchers tapped into the prosoma chamber with a needle and sealed it with a dab of glue. The outer end of the needle was then connected to a handheld syringe that applied air pressure. As they pressed the syringe, it activated the legs immediately.

The authors believe that the study has wide application in the field of microelectronics where very delicate, small parts are dealt with. Further use could be in capturing small insects since the spiders are “inherently camouflaged.” In addition to this, spiders are biodegradable which won’t be inducing a big waste stream, which is a problem with other “traditional components.”

