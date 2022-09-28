Ned Fulmer from 'Try Guys' Receives Backlash on Social Media for Cheating on Wife

Ned Fulmer is no longer a part of viral YouTube comedy troupe the Try Guys, after he admitted to “a consensual workplace relationship” with a colleague. This happened after photos of them kissing were leaked on Reddit. Fulmer, on Tuesday confirmed, “Family should have always been my priority, but I lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship.” The group also confirmed that he was no longer working with the Try Guys. Ever since the news broke out, Fulmer has been receiving a lot of backlash on social media.

Many people are also comparing him with Adam Levine. “This Ned Fulmer situation is my Adam Levine,” wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, Ned Fulmer, a father of 2 with his wife Ariel, who always talks about how much he loves her, CHEATED on her with his much younger employee who is ENGAGED, only for her fiance to be sent video evidence of the affair and go on to tell Ariel, is so anger inducing and heart crushing,” wrote another user. Here are a few reactions:

this Ned Fulmer situation is my Adam Levine — 🌿 (@HarrysDoIlHouse) September 27, 2022

I am absolutely heartbroken about the Ned fulmer cheating news. Do not speak to me — Dani California🌴 (@Danielle_ide1) September 28, 2022

this whole ned fulmer and try guys fiasco just made me realize a lot of my peers consumer their content — victor (@besoonyuh) September 28, 2022

Me explaining all of the Ned Fulmer cheating on Ariel drama to my bf of 6 years and then asking every what if question if we were in the same situation pic.twitter.com/tHw0GbhTGi — Sydney (@SydneyNmiller) September 28, 2022

me at the dermatologist today explaining the ned fulmer cheating scandal to my poor 45 year old doctor who doesn’t even know what a try guy is pic.twitter.com/53ZmNsVLmR — mack (@GLUPSH1TTO) September 28, 2022

the try guys try adultery pic.twitter.com/HdaEO5My3I — katherine pierce sympathizer (@TeeNotHereRN) September 27, 2022

This comes just a day after Adam Levine has responded to the cheating allegations levelled against him by Instagram model Sumner Stroh. Taking to his Instagram stories, the Maroon 5 frontman wrote that he used “poor judgment” in speaking to anyone other than his wife in any kind of flirtatious manner, but denied having had an affair. “I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life,” he wrote. Levine added that it became inappropriate sometimes, and that he has taken “proactive steps” to remedy the situation with his family.

Levine wrote that he took “full responsibility” for his mistake and added that he would never make it again. “My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make.” He insisted that his family would get through it together. Levine has been married to Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo since 2014, and they are expecting a third child together.

