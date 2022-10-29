Ned Segal Changes Bio to 'Current Fan of Twitter' After Exit as Firm's CFO

As Elon Musk took over Twitter on Friday, three top executives of the social network company were dismissed. These include former CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and Chief Legal Counsel Vijaya Gadde. The former CFO and “current fan” of Twitter confirmed his exit in a series of tweets. “Thursday concluded 5 years at Twitter. I’m grateful for the opportunity to have worked with such an incredible group of people building the world’s town square for all of our stakeholders. The work isn’t complete, but we made meaningful progress,” he wrote. He also added that these past 5 years have been the most fulfilling in his career. Check out the tweet thread here:

Twitter employees came together to shower their love and praise on Segal for his incredible leadership and for imparting his knowledge. They remarked that he and the energy he brought to the company will be missed. “Ned, you made each quarterly earnings fun and exciting for all of us. We will miss your energy sharing the results with us no matter how well we did. You are an incredible leader and one of the best,” a user wrote.

Another comment read, “Thank you Ned for your cookies, wit, wisdom, and great leadership. You taught us to be curious, to have a point of view, and I will never forget our first meeting when you asked to balance forgiveness over permission. Taking lessons forward. Perhaps, a white chocolate nut cookie recipe soon?”

A third user commented, “Man, thank you for all of your leadership and in-depth knowledge, making sure we stay running and solvent. And your cookies. I always appreciated listening to you and your thoughtfulness and expertise.”

According to The Print, the three top executives received separation payouts totalling $122 million. What is called CEO Parag Agrawal’s ‘golden parachute’ was valued at $57.4 million, CFO Ned Segal received $44.5 million and $20 million was given to Chief Legal Counsel Vijaya Gadde.

