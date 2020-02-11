Delhi result tally
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
'Neeche se Dekho': Twitter Trolls Congress after it Wins Zero Seats in Delhi Elections
The dismal show displayed by the Congress in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 was met with social media mockery and brutal memes.
File image / PTI.
Zero.
That is the number of seats Indian National Congress won in the Delhi Assembly Elections, a state where the party's late chief minister Sheila Dikshit was in power for 15 years.
During the final rounds of voting, Sonia Gandhi's Congress has aggregated less than 5% of the vote shares.
“Phir se Congress waali Dilli laayengein (We will bring back the Delhi of the Congress era),” Congress' slogan for the polls fell flat as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) romped home to a thumping majority, with Chief Minister eyeing a hat-trick win in the election race of the capital.
The dismal show put up by the Congress was met with social media mockery and brutal memes. That they weren't even able to open their account had Twitter comparing the party to the "others" contesting the elections.
Rahul Gandhi getting ready for the post result press conference. #DelhiElectionResults pic.twitter.com/gY5lGmHYzz— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 11, 2020
Delhi election to congress candidates. #DelhiPolls2020 #DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/XFP3p9urDB— Aye Himanसू ® (@4mlvodka) February 11, 2020
Congress MLA candidate trying to find a seat with AAP and BJP #DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/lbSZ1Vls7T— The-Lying-Lama 2.0 (@KyaUkhaadLega) February 11, 2020
Tough competition between Congress and Others. #DelhiElections #DelhiElectionResults pic.twitter.com/PX7M01WcI7— Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) February 11, 2020
AAP: We will form government in DelhiBJP: We will get 50 seats in DelhiCongress: pic.twitter.com/ayz2TQNomM— Ojas (@Ojasism) February 11, 2020
Delhi voters to Congress pic.twitter.com/7LHBAvC3IZ— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) February 11, 2020
Rahul Gandhi calculating the number seats he won in Delhi. #DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/kYrRnwRysb— Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 11, 2020
Meanwhile congress 👇🏻#DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/2PmCuUHRyW— Mj (@TheMukeshJha) February 11, 2020
#DelhiElectionResultsCongress rn: pic.twitter.com/JYmyLoNYin— رومانا (@RomanaRaza) February 11, 2020
Congress right now #DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/qwvqAJcb28— Manoj Tiwari(Parody) (@ManojMujra) February 11, 2020
Congress Watching Vote Counting For AAP and BJP in Delhi#ExitPolls #DelhiResults #DelhiPolls2020 pic.twitter.com/VcGUsBfmFj— The Folks™ 📰 (@thefolksteam) February 11, 2020
Congress counting the number of seats in #DelhiResults 😂 pic.twitter.com/cItNe9YNop— Neel Joshi (@iEmN3El) February 11, 2020
Congress Winning seats in #DelhiElectionResults pic.twitter.com/jy3f8mzvFF— Gujarati Chokro (@pubgkadeewana) February 11, 2020
Congress Rn :- #DelhiPolls2020 #DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/phtSxpuRxY— 💲💔〽️ (@Samcasm7) February 11, 2020
#Congress to ZERO right now....😆😆😆😆😂😂😂😂😂😭😭😭😭😭😭#DelhiResults #DelhiElectionResults #DelhiPolls2020 pic.twitter.com/2Bnntm7dMu— Vishal Saini (@vishal_saini_vs) February 11, 2020
Congress after #DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/whyGFNnRAG— prayag sonar (@prayag_sonar) February 11, 2020
#DelhiResults Congress trying to interfere between AAP and BJP pic.twitter.com/5DqdsTcmvG— Er Mujib Ansari🇮🇳 (@MujibAnsariMBA) February 11, 2020
Congress watching vote counting for AAP and BJP in Delhi.#DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/0IGz5mAen1— Darshan (@Darcasm) February 11, 2020
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
-
