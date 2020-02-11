Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Buzz
2-min read

'Neeche se Dekho': Twitter Trolls Congress after it Wins Zero Seats in Delhi Elections

The dismal show displayed by the Congress in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 was met with social media mockery and brutal memes.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:February 11, 2020, 4:56 PM IST
'Neeche se Dekho': Twitter Trolls Congress after it Wins Zero Seats in Delhi Elections
File image / PTI.

Zero.

That is the number of seats Indian National Congress won in the Delhi Assembly Elections, a state where the party's late chief minister Sheila Dikshit was in power for 15 years.

During the final rounds of voting, Sonia Gandhi's Congress has aggregated less than 5% of the vote shares.

“Phir se Congress waali Dilli laayengein (We will bring back the Delhi of the Congress era),” Congress' slogan for the polls fell flat as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) romped home to a thumping majority, with Chief Minister eyeing a hat-trick win in the election race of the capital.

The dismal show put up by the Congress was met with social media mockery and brutal memes. That they weren't even able to open their account had Twitter comparing the party to the "others" contesting the elections.

