'Neeche se Dekho': Twitter Trolls Congress after it Wins Zero Seats in Delhi Elections

Zero.

That is the number of seats Indian National Congress won in the Delhi Assembly Elections, a state where the party's late chief minister Sheila Dikshit was in power for 15 years.

During the final rounds of voting, Sonia Gandhi's Congress has aggregated less than 5% of the vote shares.

“Phir se Congress waali Dilli laayengein (We will bring back the Delhi of the Congress era),” Congress' slogan for the polls fell flat as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) romped home to a thumping majority, with Chief Minister eyeing a hat-trick win in the election race of the capital.

The dismal show put up by the Congress was met with social media mockery and brutal memes. That they weren't even able to open their account had Twitter comparing the party to the "others" contesting the elections.

Rahul Gandhi getting ready for the post result press conference. #DelhiElectionResults pic.twitter.com/gY5lGmHYzz — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 11, 2020

Congress MLA candidate trying to find a seat with AAP and BJP #DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/lbSZ1Vls7T — The-Lying-Lama 2.0 (@KyaUkhaadLega) February 11, 2020

AAP: We will form government in DelhiBJP: We will get 50 seats in DelhiCongress: pic.twitter.com/ayz2TQNomM — Ojas (@Ojasism) February 11, 2020

Delhi voters to Congress pic.twitter.com/7LHBAvC3IZ — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) February 11, 2020

Rahul Gandhi calculating the number seats he won in Delhi. #DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/kYrRnwRysb — Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 11, 2020

Congress counting the number of seats in #DelhiResults 😂 pic.twitter.com/cItNe9YNop — Neel Joshi (@iEmN3El) February 11, 2020

#DelhiResults Congress trying to interfere between AAP and BJP pic.twitter.com/5DqdsTcmvG — Er Mujib Ansari🇮🇳 (@MujibAnsariMBA) February 11, 2020

Congress watching vote counting for AAP and BJP in Delhi.#DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/0IGz5mAen1 — Darshan (@Darcasm) February 11, 2020

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.